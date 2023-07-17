SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PRDS, KDNY, AEL

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS)'s sale to MediPacific, Inc. Per the terms of the agreement, MediPacific would acquire all outstanding shares of Pardes for not less than $2.02 in cash and an additional cash amount of not more than $0.17 per share at closing, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right representing the right to receive 80% of the net proceeds payable from any license or disposition of Pardes' programs and assets effected within five years of closing. If you are a Pardes shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY)'s sale to Novartis AG for $40.00 per share in cash. Chinook shareholders will also receive contingent value rights providing for payment of up to $4.00 per share upon the achievement of certain future regulatory milestones with respect to Chinook's lead product candidate, atrasentan. If you are a Chinook shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL)'s sale to Brookfield Reinsurance. As part of the agreement, each American Equity shareholder will receive $38.85 per share in cash and 0.49707 of a Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. class A limited voting share per share of American Equity. If you are an American Equity shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

