Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features NEA Jazz Master and GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Trombonist DELFEAYO MARSALIS & THE UPTOWN JAZZ ORCHESTRA on Sunday July 30 at 6:30 and 9 P.M.

NEA Jazz Master & GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Trombonist, Composer and Bandleader DELFEAYO MARSALIS returns with THE UPTOWN JAZZ ORCHESTRA following their Sold Out shows at Jimmy's in 2022. Tickets for Delfeayo Marsalis & The Uptown Jazz Orchestra at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Sunday July 30 at 6:30 & 9 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features NEA Jazz Master and GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Trombonist, Composer and Bandleader DELFEAYO MARSALIS & THE UPTOWN JAZZ ORCHESTRA on Sunday July 30 at 6:30 and 9 P.M. Delfeayo Marsalis & The Uptown Jazz Orchestra are one of the best large jazz ensembles in the world, and their mission is to promote a greater appreciation for jazz and its New Orleans' rooted traditions through world-class performance, artistic excellence, education and community.

NEA Jazz Master DELFEAYO MARSALIS & THE UPTOWN JAZZ ORCHESTRA return to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Sunday July 30 at 6:30 and 9 P.M. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis & The Uptown Jazz Orchestra return to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club!

"It's not hard to pinpoint why Delfeayo Marsalis' New Orleans-based Uptown Jazz Orchestra's recent release, 'Jazz Party', and its 2016 predecessor—both on Troubadour Jass, and both consisting primarily of his compositions and arrangements—rank among the strongest big band discs of the past 10 years….One attribute is a percolating rhythmic palette—relentless funk and gospel grooves, ebullient second-line syncopations, Afro-Caribbean-flavored street beats, undulating old-school press rolls, the distinctive flow of nouveau swing. Then there's the breathe-as-one synchronicity of the woodwind and brass sections honed during more than a decade of Wednesday gigs…"

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE (2020 Album Review of 'Jazz Party')

"Hearing Delfeayo deliver wonderfully woozy lyrical lines, full-bore solos, and the occasional artful gliss is pure joy."

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

"American music of the kind offered by trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis and his Uptown Jazz Orchestra remains richly textured and expertly performed, effectively drawing from vintage and modern jazz styles..."

— JAZZ TIMES

NEA Jazz Master & GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Trombonist, Composer & Bandleader DELFEAYO MARSALIS, along with the Marsalis family of musicians including his father Ellis, was destined to a life in music. Delfeayo is brother to Wynton Marsalis (Trumpeter), Brandford Marsalis (Saxophonist), and Jason Marsalis (Drummer).

Delfeayo Marsalis has toured internationally with jazz legends such as Ray Charles, Art Blakey, Max Roach, Elvin Jones and Slide Hampton, as well as leading his own groups. At the age of 17, Delfeayo Marsalis began his career as a producer and has to date produced over 120 recordings garnering one GRAMMY® Award and several GRAMMY® Award Nominations.

In 2008, Delfeayo formed the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, a highly entertaining ensemble that focuses on maintaining important jazz traditions such as riff playing, New Orleans polyphony and spontaneous arrangements. The 15-piece band delivers fun, exciting and joyful live performances.

NEA Jazz Master Delfeayo Marsalis has a dual bachelor's degree in music performance and production from Berklee College of Music in Boston, and a Masters in Jazz Performance from the University of Louisville.

DELFEAYO MARSALIS Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 47 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 40 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 435+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for DELFEAYO MARSALIS & THE UPTOWN JAZZ ORCHESTRA at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Sunday July 30 at 6:30 and 9 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach, provided by professional and experienced event staff, ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

JOIN THE TEAM AT THE LABRIE GROUP FAMILY OF RESTAURANTS

Motivated by a commitment to culinary and hospitality excellence, founders Michael and Peter Labrie and their leadership team understand it is essential to seek out talented team members for each of The Labrie Group family of restaurants — Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, The Atlantic Grill, The River House, and Rio Tequila Cantina — all in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Career opportunities and current job openings can be found at www.TheLabrieGroup.com.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

suzanne@jimmysoncongress.com

888-603-JAZZ

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Serious Jazz, Blues & Cuisine! (PRNewsfoto/Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club