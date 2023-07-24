Breaking News from the Investigative Project on Terrorism: "Middle East Studies Association Expelled from George Washington University"

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Investigative Project on Terrorism has confirmed that the George Washington University (GW) has terminated its relationship with the Middle East Studies Association.

In an email to IPT senior fellow A.J. Caschetta, GW acknowledged that as of December 31, 2023, the embattled, once-respected academic organization needs a new home.

MESA moved its headquarters from the University of Arizona to GW's Institute for Middle East Studies (IMES) in 2019 amid great fanfare. The tone of its confirmation that the two had parted ways was very different.

GW is just the latest university to sever ties with MESA, which, critics charge, transformed itself from an academic organization to a political advocacy group in March 2022 when it announced that it was joining the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) with an, "academic boycott of Israeli institutions for their complicity in Israel's violations of human rights and international law through their provision of direct assistance to the military and intelligence establishments."

Read the full story here: https://www.investigativeproject.org/9338/middle-east-studies-association-expelled-from-gw

It is not known where MESA will move its headquarters come January 2024.

MESA did not respond to Caschetta's inquiries.

For more information or to contact the author email: info@investigativeproject.org

