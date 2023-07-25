Rossell Techsys Unveils State-of-the-Art Calibration and Metrology Lab

BENGALURU, India, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossell Techsys, a leading global engineering and manufacturing company in the aerospace and defense sector, is proud to announce the inauguration of its new Calibration and Metrology Lab at its India facility in Devanahalli, Bangalore. This milestone event, attended by Peter Johnson, vice president and general manager of Fabrication for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, represents a significant leap forward in the company's commitment to customer-centric investments and enhanced value delivery. It also underscores Rossell Techsys' unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

"We are delighted to inaugurate our state-of-the-art Calibration and Metrology Lab," said Mr. Rishab Mohan Gupta, Promoter Group member and Director, Rossell India Limited. "This facility represents our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of precision and quality in all aspects of our operations. It allows us to deliver exceptional value to our customers, who rely on us for critical components. With this investment, we enhance our capabilities and reinforce our position as a trusted leader in the aerospace and defense industry."

"We congratulate Rossell Techsys for investing in this Calibration and Metrology Lab and look forward to our continued partnership," said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India. "It reflects Rossell Techsys' commitment to providing global quality products and services to their customers. This is also another example of Boeing's commitment to grow world-class precision manufacturing capabilities along with its local partners in India, for India, and the world."

The lab, equipped with the very latest in technology, is slated for ISO17025 certification. Integrated into Rossell Techsys' operations, it ensures meticulous control over the metrology process, ensuring accuracy and reliability across products. Rossell Techsys produces 3000+ unique parts, of which 2000+ unique parts are for Boeing alone. It uses extensive tools that require periodic calibration and metrology testing. The in-house facility, in proximity to the shop floors reduces tool calibration time, maximizing efficiency. Rossell Techsys remains an innovative leader, providing comprehensive engineering solutions for aerospace and defense industry and the Calibration and Metrology Lab showcases its dedication to excellence and focus on exceeding customer expectations.

About Rossell Techsys

Rossell Techsys (Division of Rossell India Limited) (NSE: ROSSELLIND) , is based out of Bangalore, providing custom engineering & manufacturing services in Electrical Wiring & Interconnect Systems, Electronic Assemblies, After Market Product Support Services and Systems Engineering and Integration. https://www.rosselltechsys.com

