Drivepoint Expands Consumer Beauty Focus with Key Strategic Finance Hire

IPSY Veteran Alex Hoimes Joins Executive Team

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivepoint, the only strategic finance SaaS platform built specifically for modern consumer brands, today announced Alex Hoimes will join the company as Vice President, Finance and Operations, responsible for supporting Drivepoint's customer portfolio with a focus on beauty and personal care brands. Hoimes will also lead the company's growing internal finance and operations functions.

Hoimes joins from IPSY , the largest beauty subscription company in the world, and his hire signals Drivepoint's plan to expand its already robust roster of beauty and personal care customers, including Geologie , Mad Rabbit , and Freebird . Drivepoint is changing the way that scaling DTC brands manage strategic finance through its powerful modeling software and expertise that delivers the value of an internal team at 1/6th the cost.

Hoimes was the first finance hire at IPSY, where he led FP&A, strategy, and corporate development. Over six years at the company, Hoimes was responsible for significant market share expansion and enhanced profitability. He led the acquisition of BoxyCharm to grow the company's reach to 30 million beauty enthusiasts, and helped profitably scale the business to over $1B in revenue.

"I was instantly drawn to what Drivepoint is building because I'm a huge believer in the value of strategic finance," says Hoimes. "Smart forecasting is critical. You can have the best product in the world, but if you're a smaller brand and you spend too much or too little on inventory, marketing, headcount, or anything else, you can quickly fail. For the first time, companies can get world-class FP&A capabilities without a costly finance team. I've never seen a solution that delivers on this promise like Drivepoint does, and I'm thrilled to join the team."

"I'm excited to welcome Alex to Drivepoint and get him partnering directly with our beauty customers to bring their forecasting and capital allocation decisioning to another level," says Drivepoint CEO Austin Gardner-Smith. "Beauty and personal care brands make key decisions around inventory planning and omnichannel expansion every day. Alex's on-the-ground experience at a DTC brand in this space will be invaluable as we build on our success in the beauty sector and continue on our path to be the go-to strategic finance platform for consumer brands."

Drivepoint has a proven track record within the beauty and personal case industry, helping companies like Geologie unlock significant profit efficiencies as they grow their business. To explore how Drivepoint can help your company, visit drivepoint.io .

ABOUT DRIVEPOINT

Drivepoint is a leading software company offering the only strategic finance platform purpose-built for scaling consumer brands. Based in Boston and founded in 2021, Drivepoint delivers modern financial modeling, forecasting, and reporting technology for growing brands like Oats Overnight, Geologie, Immi, Branch, and Bright Cellars. To learn more, visit drivepoint.io .

