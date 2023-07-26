SS&C, U.K.'s National Health Service Shared Business Services Team Up to Deliver Digital Transformation to NHS

NHS SBS signs resale agreement with SS&C Blue Prism to drive efficiencies across NHS HR, procurement and finance processes

WINDSOR, Conn., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced a partnership with NHS Shared Business Services (SBS), the leading provider of corporate services to the NHS in England. The agreement builds on SS&C's relationship with select NHS organizations to use intelligent automation within back-office processes. Through the extended agreement with NHS SBS, more NHS organizations can leverage automation to deliver better care, cut down patient waiting lists and improve the healthcare worker experience.

"Our thriving intelligent automation program is further enhanced by our partnership with SS&C Blue Prism, which already has a robust presence within the NHS," said James Parker, Automation Lead for NHS SBS. "The integrability of their solutions supports our NHS customers who use different automation suppliers, facilitating data interoperability to meet the needs of NHS organizations."

NHS SBS was established in 2004 and is a joint venture between the U.K. government's health department and Sopra Steria, a European tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development. SS&C Blue Prism is well positioned to build on the joint venture's success, which has automated over 250 processes and saved over 400,000 hours on behalf of the NHS. The automation has also cut costs through client debt recovery, value-added tax reclamation and procurement savings.

With SS&C Blue Prism's intelligent automation platform, NHS organizations can improve patient care with new patient engagement models, expedited patient processing, standardized services and contact center communications. Intelligent automation will also be implemented in HR, procurement, and finance, freeing professionals to focus on more value-adding work. Over 130 digital workers are deployed with NHS SBS to drive efficiency and enable staff to focus on more valuable, patient-centered work.

"We're proud to be supporting the NHS to deliver better care to citizens across the country. With this partnership, we are bringing the power of intelligent automation technologies such as artificial intelligence and business process management to over 40% of the NHS," said Patrick Shephard, Director of Healthcare at SS&C Blue Prism. "Our work not only offers much-needed support to healthcare organizations, patients and workers in England but also shows the value of automation in a challenging period for the healthcare sector."

Over 2,800 customers worldwide run their operations on SS&C Blue Prism, digitizing operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, manufacturing, and more.

About NHS SBS

Established in 2005 by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in a unique partnership with digital experts Sopra Steria, our services increase efficiency and quality, save time and money, and support world-class patient care.

Our unique joint venture means we reinvest a high percentage of revenue back into our services, allowing us to make significant capital investments at scale and at our own risk. Put simply, we invest so our clients don't have to.

The support we provide to the NHS - when and where our clients need it most - demonstrates our resilience and reliability, and has created a robust platform for a new era of co-designed services and solutions.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com .

