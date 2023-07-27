ALERION AVIATION ADDS Bombardier Challenger 300 PRIVATE JET

Nationally recognized leader in aircraft management and charter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. , July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerion Aviation, a leading aircraft charter, management, aircraft sales and maintenance company has added Bombardier Challenger 300 to its charter fleet of aircraft.

Alerion Aviation will offer the aircraft for charter flights. This super midsize aircraft will complement the company's large cabin, long-range aircraft fleet. The Bombardier Challenger 300 aircraft provides a sophisticated and efficient aircraft offering seating for 10 passengers, free high -speed Wi-Fi, large cabin monitors and full forward galley on board to ensure each journey is a comfortable one.

The Challenger 300 is a popular private jet manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace. It is a super-midsize business jet known for its impressive performance and comfortable cabin. It can typically seat up to 8 passengers and has a range of approximately 3,200 nautical miles, making it suitable for medium to long-range flights. The cabin is well-appointed with luxurious amenities, offering a spacious and quiet environment for passengers. The Challenger 300 private jet is considered a top choice in the super-midsize jet category for its reliability, speed, and overall comfort. "Alerion Aviation is proud to offer our charter clients this gorgeous completely refreshed Private Jet" says Bob Seidel, CEO.

Alerion Aviation's Charter Management Program helps owners maximize the return on their aircraft investment, handling every detail of managing and maintaining aircraft in a transparent manner so that all that is left for owners is to enjoy their "Personal Sky"

About Alerion Aviation

Alerion Aviation, with bases in New York Florida and California, provides an unmatched level of service, safety, and privacy for private jet charters as well as aircraft management, maintenance, and worldwide aviation consulting. It manages and operates 19 midsize, super-mid, and heavy jets, all available for charter. The company's commitment to safety has garnered prestigious, third-party ratings, including the ARGUS Platinum Elite Rating, Wyvern, and IS-BAO (International Standard for Business Aviation Operations) Stage 3 certification. For more information, please call (855.fly.alrn) or visit flyalerion.com .

