Girl Scouts of the USA Hosts 56th National Convention, Phenom By Girl Scouts, Bringing Together Nearly 10,000 Attendees

Generous support from sponsors, including Fiserv and General Motors, helped make the triennial event an unforgettable and empowering experience for Girl Scouts from around the world.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the largest girl-led organization in the world, held its 56th triennial National Girl Scout Convention at Walt Disney World Resort® in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Phenom By Girl Scouts took place over the course of three days, July 20–22, 2023. Phenom attendees engaged with Girl Scouts, troop leaders, caregivers, volunteers, and some of the most influential women in the world to support the enrichment of Girl Scouts' journeys. The mega event provided attendees with unforgettable experiences as they gained inspiration, tools to empower themselves, and the know-how to lead change in their communities. This event was open to all, including Girl Scout members, non-members, alums, and families.

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the largest girl-led organization in the world, held its 56th triennial National Girl Scout Convention at Walt Disney World Resort® in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Phenom By Girl Scouts took place over the course of three days, July 20–22, 2023. Phenom attendees engaged with Girl Scouts, troop leaders, caregivers, volunteers, and some of the most influential women in the world to support the enrichment of Girl Scouts’ journeys. (PRNewswire)

"It was absolutely amazing to have so many Girl Scouts together in one place—making new friends from across the country, learning from one another, and discussing issues they care about, all while celebrating each other's accomplishments," said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of GSUSA. "Every time I meet with our Girl Scouts in person, I leave feeling inspired. After seeing thousands of them in action, I am even more excited about our Movement's future."

Girl Scouts Recognizes the Generosity of Convention Sponsors

The girl-focused event was made possible in part by nearly 20 sponsors from across varied industries such as technology, financial services, renewable energy, consumer packaged goods, craft and fabric retail, confectionary and bakery, and aeronautics and aerospace.

In addition to their financial sponsorships, GSUSA is grateful to Fiserv, a Bold Level sponsor, and General Motors, a Courage Level sponsor, for their support in ensuring that Girl Scouts were able to hear from and meet world-renowned women leaders. These leaders inspired girls with impactful stories about their professional fields.

In the Hall of Experiences, attendees heard how Telva McGruder, executive director of Global Body Manufacturing Engineering at General Motors and newly elected GSUSA National Board member, rose to a leadership role within GM, blazing a trail for aspiring professionals in STEM. They also heard from Fiserv ambassador and soon to be two-time Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman on her rise to a successful career, how she navigated gender stereotypes, and her advice for young women as they pursue various career paths.

To learn more about the 2023 Girl Scout Convention sponsors, visit Girl Scouts of the USA's website.

U.S. Government and Nonprofit Partners Created Inspiring Moments of Mentorship

Sixteen of Girl Scouts' valued nonprofit and government partners were onsite as exhibitors and participated in mentorship moments throughout the convention. Longstanding partners such as NASA, the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Park Service, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, iCivics, Running Start, American Institute of Architects, and the International Space Station National Laboratory were in attendance. These partners inspired attendees through a variety of mentorship moments and compelling exhibits that showcased the impact their organizations make in diverse fields that are all of great interest to Girl Scouts as they imagine their futures.

"We are extremely grateful to our event sponsors, partners, and exhibitors for their generous support and collaborative efforts which will create a lasting impact," said Barczykowski. "Their presence at Phenom exemplified the power of collaboration as we worked side by side to provide all of our members with life-changing opportunities and experiences. Together, we are helping Girl Scouts explore their interests and take on new challenges in a space where they can always be themselves, regardless of backgrounds or abilities."

About Phenom By Girl Scouts: "Our Time to Shine!"

The action-packed event was a can't-miss experience for all Girl Scouts. Accomplishments and achievements were highlighted during the National Bridging Ceremony and Gold Award Girl Scout Celebration. Unique hands-on and collaborative activities as well as in-depth discussions took place, allowing Girl Scouts the opportunity to laugh, share, and celebrate one another. The importance of mental wellness was highlighted through programming and was also supported by remarks from a diverse list of accomplished speakers.

Throughout the event, Girl Scouts had the opportunity to learn from and be inspired by their sisters from around the world—including Gold Award Girl Scouts—and women leaders in diverse fields.

Headlining the event at the opening ceremony was actor, writer, producer, rapper, singer, and Nickelodeon star That Girl Lay Lay, who connected with Girl Scouts on the topic of building confidence, courage, and character. Lay Lay graced the stage with a live performance followed by a surprise meet-and-greet for attendees.

The event also featured inspiring speakers such as Erika J. Kendrick, a bestselling author and mental fitness expert, and Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist and STEM entrepreneur who is confirmed to be the first African American woman to fly with Jeff Bezos' private spaceflight company, Blue Origin, on the New Shepard rocket.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and social media for more information and the latest company news. for more information and the latest company news.

General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. This commitment also extends into communities with a focus on STEM Education, Vehicle & Road Safety and Community Development. Through investments in organizations like Girl Scouts of the USA, GM is committed to helping equip students from all backgrounds with future industry-relevant skills, helping accelerate a diverse STEM talent pipeline. For more information about GM, visit www.gm.com/commitments/communities.

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the largest girl-led organization in the world, held its 56th triennial National Girl Scout Convention at Walt Disney World Resort® in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Phenom By Girl Scouts took place over the course of three days, July 20–22, 2023. Phenom attendees engaged with Girl Scouts, troop leaders, caregivers, volunteers, and some of the most influential women in the world to support the enrichment of Girl Scouts’ journeys. (PRNewswire)

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the largest girl-led organization in the world, held its 56th triennial National Girl Scout Convention at Walt Disney World Resort® in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Phenom By Girl Scouts took place over the course of three days, July 20–22, 2023. Phenom attendees engaged with Girl Scouts, troop leaders, caregivers, volunteers, and some of the most influential women in the world to support the enrichment of Girl Scouts’ journeys. (PRNewswire)

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the largest girl-led organization in the world, held its 56th triennial National Girl Scout Convention at Walt Disney World Resort® in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Phenom By Girl Scouts took place over the course of three days, July 20–22, 2023. Phenom attendees engaged with Girl Scouts, troop leaders, caregivers, volunteers, and some of the most influential women in the world to support the enrichment of Girl Scouts’ journeys. (PRNewswire)

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Girl Scouts of the USA