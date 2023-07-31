BETR INTRODUCES REAL MONEY FANTASY SPORTS VERTICAL WITH THE LAUNCH OF "BETR PICKS" ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

Betr Picks is now available to play in the Betr Fantasy & Sportsbook iOS app for real money in 24 jurisdictions, including California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, which represent the majority of the U.S. adult population

Betr, the Official and Exclusive Sports Betting and Fantasy Partner for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, will also feature a special Paul vs. Diaz free-to-play picks game, which will offer users a chance to win their share of up to $1M in prizes

MIAMI, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betr Holdings, Inc. ("Betr" or the "Company"), today announced the launch of Betr Picks, a pick 'em style fantasy game to complement its existing real money and free-to-play online sports betting (OSB) product, Betr Sportsbook. The simple and intuitive real money fantasy pick 'em experience allows users to select "More" or "Less" from a wide array of player projections to build a lineup with as few as 2 and up to a total of 8 players. Users have the potential to win up to 100x their initial entry if they get 8 picks correct. Betr Picks is now available in 24 jurisdictions* (including California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, and North Carolina) which collectively represent over half of the U.S. adult population, and the Company is planning to further expand its fantasy reach to at least 30 total jurisdictions by the end of 2023. The Betr Fantasy & Sportsbook app is currently available on iOS with plans to launch on Android soon. This launch marks the first time that sportsbook and fantasy will operate within a single app.

Fantasy sports is the latest extension of Betr's real money gaming business, which already has an established OSB business with live operations in Ohio and Massachusetts and plans to launch OSB in Virginia in the coming weeks and additional jurisdictions in the months ahead. Betr Picks offers a differentiated pick 'em experience, including the ability to pick up to 8 players, higher payout multiples (up to 100x), and no pushes. Betr's signature focus on simple and intuitive product design, along with its bespoke integrations with Betr Media, will further distinguish the Betr Picks experience from the broader fantasy sports gaming market. To celebrate the launch of Betr Picks, Betr, the Official and Exclusive Sports Betting and Fantasy Partner for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, will feature a special Paul vs. Diaz free-to-play picks game, which will offer users a chance to win their share of up to $1M in prizes. The game is available now until August 5th when the first bout of Most Valuable Promotions and Real Fight Inc.'s Paul vs. Diaz pay-per-view begins live on DAZN and ESPN+ in the U.S.

Betr Picks represents the first time Betr Gaming is able to more fully capitalize on the nationwide media audience and brand of Betr Media. As the fastest growing sports betting media brand in the United States, Betr Media has already surpassed 1.5 billion impressions on social media less than a year after launch. Betr Media is focused predominantly on original and short-form content, which the Company believes will be the primary form of sports media consumption for the 21-34-year-old male demographic outside of consuming live sporting events themselves. Betr Media will also be launching the @betrpicks sub-brand on social media, giving fans a more targeted community-driven vertical for fantasy and picks content. The channel will be led by rising social media star Derek Sullivan (aka BetrDerek) with consistent appearances from Betr's robust talent network such as Jake Paul, Marco Piemonte, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, Bo Nickal, Handshake Bets and more.

The launch comes shortly after Betr announced the acquisition of the Chameleon platform from FansUnite (TSX: FANS), which enabled Betr to enhance and accelerate its product roadmap. The Chameleon acquisition allows the company to develop its upcoming V1 OSB product, which will feature sportsbook capabilities including pre-match and in-play core markets, parlays, same game parlays, futures, props, and other bet types, along with over 20 additional sports. The Company's current OSB product, which it refers to internally as V0, is a beta product that will continue to operate in Ohio, Massachusetts, and soon Virginia until V1 launches in H1 2024.

"We are thrilled to expand the Betr Gaming business by introducing our real money fantasy sports vertical with the launch of Betr Picks," said Joey Levy, Founder and CEO of Betr. "Betr Picks allows us to acquire and engage real money gaming users across the United States, enabling Betr Gaming to more fully capitalize on the nationwide presence of Betr Media for the first time, all while providing a complimentary pre-match experience to our in-play focused OSB product. We believe Betr Picks already features a strong core user experience relative to existing pick 'em products, and we have several material enhancements that will be released over the coming weeks and months including more sports, game modes, media integrations, deposit and withdrawal capabilities, and more."

Betr's proactive industry leadership in safe and responsible play will continue with Betr Picks, which also features the same Responsible Gaming-focused tenets the Company has rolled out for its OSB product, including a 21+ age requirement to play, a ban on credit card deposits for all users, and restrictions on the monthly deposit amounts for young consumers aged 21-25 years old. Betr Picks is backed by legal opinions from both nationwide and state-specific experts in the gaming space and is only available in jurisdictions where fantasy gaming has been legalized by statute or is permitted via case law and/or legal precedent.

*Betr Picks is available in California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Carolina, Kentucky, Oregon, Oklahoma, Utah, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Nebraska, Rhode Island, South Dakota, North Dakota, Alaska, Washington D.C., Vermont, and Wyoming.

About Betr

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr is a leading sports betting and sports media company through Betr Gaming and Betr Media, respectively. Betr Gaming is an online sports betting and gaming business focused on a unique product experience with a simplified user experience that is catered to the casual sports fan, enabling Betr to capture more of the underpenetrated online gaming addressable market. Betr Gaming began with a microbetting-only online sports betting (OSB) product, allowing users to bet on individual plays and events – such as pass or rush on the next play in football or the outcome of the next pitch in baseball, and is expanding its OSB product offering to include additional markets with full sportsbook capabilities, as well as planning to expand into other real money gaming verticals. Betr Media is the fastest growing sports betting media brand in the United States that has grown to over 1.5 million followers, 1.5 billion impressions, and 77 million engagements across its social channels since publicly launching in August 2022. Betr is creating a unique flywheel by investing in content creators to drive brand awareness and affinity, which drives more audience and engagement with the Betr brand, allowing Betr to monetize its user base through a suite of gaming products which then enables further investment in content and brand affinity.

For more information on Betr, visit betr.app or follow @betr on TikTok , Instagram , and Twitter . To learn more about responsible play, please visit betr.app/responsibility .

View original content:

SOURCE Betr Holdings, Inc.