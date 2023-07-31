Livent Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today published its 2022 Sustainability Report, with the theme Reimagining Possibilities. The report provides updates on the company's progress against its 2030 and 2040 sustainability goals, includes new disclosures and reaffirms Livent's commitment to responsible production and expansion.

Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer of Livent, commented: "We believe the lithium industry will play an increasingly important role in the clean energy transition towards a more sustainable, low-carbon future. Our 2022 Sustainability Report demonstrates how Livent is reimagining what's possible for producing more of the lithium the world needs while continuing to lead our industry forward in corporate social responsibility, environmental stewardship and transparency."

Report Highlights :

Initial global Scope 3 screening of Livent's Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and first disclosures on global air pollutants

Completion of ISO-compliant Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) for all of Livent's major lithium chemical products, ahead of the original 2025 target

Achievement of Livent's 2030 Waste Disposed intensity reduction target, ahead of schedule

Summary of recent water and biodiversity studies conducted at the Salar del Hombre Muerto in Argentina

Updates on other key collaborations and initiatives to support a low-carbon future, minimize environmental impacts, expand local community engagement and development efforts, protect human rights, and build a more engaged, diverse and inclusive workforce

To view Livent's 2022 Sustainability Report, visit livent.com/sustainability. The report will be made available in multiple languages.

Key ESG metrics in the report were reviewed and assured by ERM Certification and Verification Services (ERM CVS).

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com.

Livent Forward-Looking Statements

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "will continue to," "will likely result," "is on track," "should," "expect," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "could," "forecast," "future," "is confident that," or "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within Livent's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Livent cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. Livent undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

The Company's investor relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com, should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important information to the website for investors, including information that the Company may wish to disclose publicly for purposes of complying with federal securities laws.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725

juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208

daniel.rosen@livent.com

SOURCE Livent Corporation