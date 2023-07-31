LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW® 2023 REGISTRATION OPENS FOR MEDIA AND INDUSTRY DAY AT AUTOMOBILITY LA® ON NOVEMBER 16

AutoMobility LA is the global Media Day and Industry Gathering taking place at the LA Convention Center prior to the show's public opening

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® , the leading automotive and lifestyle in-person event, will open registration tomorrow for AutoMobility LA® ; its annual preview day for both media and industry professionals.

Scheduled for November 16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show's press and B2B gathering is an opportunity for the global community and key decision makers to convene in Southern California for the latest debuts, product announcements, networking opportunities and more.

The 2023 LA Auto Show will continue to highlight the latest innovations in electrification, as well as exhibits and festivities that span California's automotive lifestyle and legacy of car culture. Visitors will have an opportunity to experience both indoor and outdoor driving tracks, which provide visitors with unparalleled access to comparison shop the latest offerings from major manufacturers.

Registration opens tomorrow on August 1 and is complimentary for accredited and approved media. Industry attendees will be offered an "early bird" registration fee of $75 through October 15. After that date, the full registration fee of $150 will apply to all approved industry registrants. Registration is accessible at automobilityla.com/register .

Taking place in the nation's foremost zero-emissions vehicle market, AutoMobility LA is the preeminent destination for media, automotive and tech companies, influencers, and policymakers to discuss and experience the latest in transportation innovation.

Celebrating its 116th year, LA Auto Show remains as influential to the North American automotive industry as any time in its history. At the center of the largest car-buying market in North America for both gas-powered and electric vehicles, LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA offer vital perspective and foresight into how the rest of the country and the global market will soon look.

"Given the growing influence of electrification, the LA Auto Show will be the ultimate destination for car buyers looking to compare models and test-drive," said LA Auto Show President, Terri Toennies. "We'll also have the latest gas-powered vehicles as well as a fascinating array of special exhibits and attractions that highlight Southern California's impact on the global automotive landscape."

More comprehensive details pertaining to vehicle unveilings, manufacturer participation and significant announcements will follow. To learn more about AutoMobility LA, to book accommodations with the show's partner hotels, and for information about media and industry credentials, please visit: AutoMobilityLA.com .

Following AutoMobility LA, the 2023 LA Auto Show opens its doors for ten days from Friday, November 17 through Sunday, November 26 to welcome hundreds of thousands of consumers to comparison shop, test drive the latest vehicles, and immerse themselves in Southern California's largest annual car culture showcase. For information about the LA Auto Show and ticket purchases, please visit LAAutoShow.com .

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California.

The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several-hundred-million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center.

Taking place on November 16, AutoMobility LA media and industry days will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors open to the public November 17-26. LA Auto Show is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

For press inquiries, email media@laautoshow.com .

