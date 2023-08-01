CEO Coaching International Continues Support of Entrepreneur Community with Title Sponsorship of EO Alchemy 2023

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce its continued commitment to the entrepreneur community by serving as Title Sponsor of the EO Alchemy 2023 conference in Seattle, WA on Sept. 20-23.

CEO Coaching International announces its continued commitment to the entrepreneur community by serving as Title Sponsor of the EO Alchemy 2023 conference in Seattle, WA on Sept. 20-23. (PRNewswire)

According to the website, EO Alchemy will offer attendees the chance to "explore the full path of entrepreneurship from startup to succession, a path filled with courage, endurance, and triumph." They will immerse themselves in "the city that launches unicorns like Amazon, Microsoft, Boeing, Starbucks, Paccar, Nordstrom, Expedia, Costco, and many more." The four-day event will feature high-caliber speakers, surprise musical guests, and exclusive backstage VIP access.

As Title Sponsor of EO Alchemy 2023, CEO Coaching International's CEO and Founding Partner, Mark Moses, and longtime client Rich Balot, Founder and CEO of Victra, will be keynote speakers at the event. Moses will interview Balot on the keynote main stage, where Balot will discuss his hard-won journey from starting a successful family cell phone business in his twenties, to nearly filing for bankruptcy, to achieving two exits and now running a company worth over $3B in sales. The firm will also host a breakout session and have a booth at the conference.

Moses, a member of EO for over 20 years, said: "EO always hosts unforgettable events, and we are proud to be the lead sponsor for Alchemy 2023 this fall. Seattle is the home of some of the most iconic and successful companies in the world, so it's a fitting location for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. I'm looking forward to interviewing Rich on the main stage, where attendees will get to hear first-hand about his incredible journey to Making BIG Happen."

For more information about EO Alchemy 2023 or to register, visit https://www.eoalchemy.com/. For more information about CEO Coaching International and to connect with a coach, visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/contact/.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 3,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 53.5% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average, and a revenue CAGR of 26.2%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

CEO Coaching International Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEO Coaching International