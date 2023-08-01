Cetera Welcomes A+ Federal Credit Union

Cetera Announces Strategic Partnership with A+ Federal Credit and its Investment Programs with approximately $214 million in Assets Under Administration

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that A+ Federal Credit Union is converting its retail investment program to the Cetera Financial Institutions (CFI) community. This full-service credit union's investment management program has approximately $214 million* in assets under administration as of June 2, 2023. A+ Federal Credit Union, an award-winning credit union proudly serving more than 194,000 members across Texas and beyond, will leverage Cetera's integrated technology, robust growth and operations support, and advice-focused program to support its retail investment program and to grow A+ Wealth Management**.

"The dedication A+ Federal Credit Union has to the financial betterment of its members is palpable – and I'm excited to welcome that energy into the Cetera family," said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO of Cetera Investment Services. "We take pride in providing forward-thinking financial institutions, like A+ Federal Credit Union, with outstanding resources and technologies that help them accelerate their growth and continue providing their members with better financial futures for years to come."

"Cetera is the right fit for A+ Federal Credit Union as we seek to grow the suite of investment and wealth management services we offer our members," said Aaron Persons, vice president of Wealth Management at A+ Federal Credit Union. "We're excited not only by the innovative tools and technology available through Cetera, but also by the shared belief regarding the importance of relationship building. At A+ Wealth Management, we're committed to serving our clients with integrity, transparency and respect – every interaction with Cetera has confirmed we align on these core values."

A+ Federal Credit Union was founded in 1949 by a group of like-minded teachers who developed the idea to work together not just as colleagues but also as stewards of each other's financial futures. With an ongoing focus on its mission of Banking on each other, Building stronger communities®, the credit union now serves a wide and diverse member base and has won multiple awards for its customer service as well as its ongoing volunteering of staff in the local community.

For nearly 40 years, Cetera Investment Services has empowered financial institutions to deepen client connections and expand their services with customized support that helps financial professionals meet their clients' full lifecycle needs. Click here to learn more about Cetera's resources and support for financial institutions.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $322 billion in assets under administration and $115 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors) and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera up to June 2, 2023.

**Securities and insurance products offered through Cetera Investment Services, LLC (doing insurance business in CA as CFG STC Insurance Agency LLC), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC.Neither firm is affiliated with the financial institution where investments are offered.

Investments: • Are not FDIC/NCUSIF insured • May lose value • Are not financial institution guaranteed • Are not a deposit • Are not insured by any federal government agency.

About A+ Federal Credit Union

A+ Federal Credit Union was founded in 1949 by 50 Austin, Texas teachers. Over seventy years later, A+ Federal Credit Union is an award-winning institution with almost 195,000 members throughout the community, over $2.7 billion in assets, over 550 employees, and 22 branches. A+ Federal Credit Union supports members with a full range of financial products including home, auto, and personal loans, checking and savings accounts, as well as digital banking solutions for banking on the go. A+ Federal Credit Union continues to have close relationships with local schools and provides free financial education curricula for educators, engaging financial education presentations for students, real-life money management simulations for youth, high school branch locations, and unique financial products designed for teachers. Learn more at aplusfcu.org.

