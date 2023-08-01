New American Funding Partners with The Agency to Help Homebuyers Achieve Their Dreams

NAF forms partnership with global luxury brokerage

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the biggest names in the housing business are now joining forces, as New American Funding is pleased to announce that it is partnering with luxury global real estate brokerage The Agency to serve the unique needs of The Agency's clientele.

As part of this partnership, New American Funding (NAF) will serve as a preferred mortgage lender partner for The Agency.

The partnership brings together two companies accustomed to providing top-tier service to their customers at every stage of their real estate journey. NAF and The Agency share a common entrepreneurial spirit as companies built from the ground up that have grown into leaders in their industry.

New American Funding, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, is the largest Hispanic-owned mortgage lender in the U.S. The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency has partnered with world-class core service providers to deliver a single-source solution for every aspect of a transaction, while implementing an innovative, creative and tech-forward approach to help its agents increase the efficiency and speed of the entire sales process.

Both NAF and The Agency are strategically aligned and positioned to help serve the needs of The Agency's agents and clients. As one of the top mortgage companies in the nation, NAF offers numerous home financing options, including Conventional, Jumbo, Non-QM, and more.

NAF is also an award-winning servicer for client satisfaction, offers programs that match the needs of today's homebuyers and sellers, offers competitive interest rates and industry-leading turn times, and much more.

For the agents of The Agency, working with NAF provides greater control over the entire transaction and enables them to offer an improved experience to their clients by providing them with the tools they need to succeed.

"We are thrilled to be working closely with one of the most prestigious companies in real estate today," NAF Co-Founder and CEO Patty Arvielo said. "As one of the nation's largest privately-owned mortgage companies, NAF is uniquely positioned to cater to the needs of The Agency's clients nationwide. We look forward to evolving our partnership into a an even stronger relationship as we move forward."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Buying Beverly Hills , which debuted on Netflix in November 2022. The Agency has grown to more than 85 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and continues to lead in average sales price by sides with over $2.5 million average sales price. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year.

"We're thrilled to officially announce our partnership with New American Funding," said Burke Smith, Executive Vice President of Affiliated Businesses at The Agency. "Expanding our core real estate services with like-minded partners empowers our agents to provide their clients with best-in-class service and guidance throughout the entire transaction process."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 247,470+ loans for approximately $65.3 billion and 190 nationwide locations. NAF was named #43 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $57 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 85 offices in ten countries, and counting as one of the fastest-growing boutiques, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate docu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

