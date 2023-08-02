D2L Wave Includes More Options for Certification and Technical Training

D2L helps to connect working learners with more choices to expand their skills

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - D2L a global learning technology leader, is helping to make options for working learners to earn certifications, receive training, and continue their education more accessible with D2L Wave.

D2L Logo (CNW Group/D2L) (PRNewswire)

"The speed of change globally means that employers and individuals need to continually upskill themselves, with exceptional and trusted education partners," says Dr. Sasha Thackaberry, SVP of D2L Wave. "We're pleased that D2L Wave has recently added training and certification providers that can allow both working professionals and employers to help maintain their competitive edge."

D2L Wave is building on its wide range of training and certificate courses with cutting-edge offerings from organizations specializing in digital experience, information systems, emerging tech, and project management, including:

Canadian Professional Sales Association (Signed June 2023) – CPSA plans to leverage D2L Wave to help deliver their competency-based sales training programs, informed by industry experts and facilitated by professional adult educators who draw from real-world sales experience. Each CPSA training course includes a one-year membership to enable learners to maintain and build their skills after course completion.

Learning Tree International (Signed April 2023) – Learning Tree, the global leader in providing skills training and certification solutions, with more than 3 million learners from over 65,000 organizations trusting Learning Tree to help improve their knowledge, skills, and capabilities – is partnering with D2L Wave to expand its IT courses and certification offerings.

ISC2 (Signed April 2023) – An international, non-profit membership association for information security leaders with nearly 30,000 members, associates and candidates, ISC2 partnered with D2L Wave to offer courses and training in the areas of cloud and cybersecurity.

Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB Group) (Signed March 2023) – An industry-supported private sector organization providing welding certification, management systems registration and training services to over 7,600 companies in 58 countries, CWB partnered with D2L Wave to help provide training courses supporting engineers, welding inspectors, supervisors, and welders looking to advance their career, upgrade skills, or simply get better at their job.

Construction Ontario (Signed January 2023) – Providing training and resources for workers in the Ontario construction industry, Construction Ontario has partnered with D2L Wave to help offer interactive and self-paced online training programs that comply with Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act.

These respected training and certification organizations from around the world join others in using D2L Wave to help empower employees and help them build the skills they need to succeed in their careers, including Eliquo Training (signed September 2022), MindEdge (signed August 2022), and Universe (signed July 2022).

For more insight on how the right technology and partnerships can enable better continuous upskilling, download D2L's latest research report, Enabling Learning for Life: New Realities for Work and Education.

About D2L Wave

D2L Wave is an upskilling education platform for companies that want to amplify their employees' potential by cultivating lifelong learning and future-proofed skills. It connects your workforce with professional development opportunities that align with your company's business strategy. To learn more, visit D2L Wave .

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more at www.D2L.com .

© 2022 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda. All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE D2L