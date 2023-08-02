FIRST HORIZON NAMED ONE OF THE WORLD'S BEST BANKS BY FORBES MAGAZINE

ALSO RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST BANKS BY FORBES MAGAZINE

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has been recognized by Forbes Magazine in recent publications on their best bank rankings, World's Best Banks of 2023 and America's Best Banks.

First Horizon was recognized as one of the World's Best Banks of 2023. The World's Best Banks 2023 (forbes.com) listing can be viewed on their website.

Banks who earned a spot in the ranking were evaluated in categories such as digital services, customer services, financial advice and, of course, trust. Forbes' World's Best Banks 2023 noted that trust was the most important factor, among other industry trends. Compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista, the list is based on a worldwide survey of 48,000 banking customers in 32 countries.

Earlier this year, Forbes published the list of America's Best Banks and the full announcement can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes' 14th annual America's Best Banks was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively. While S&P Global Market Intelligence provides the data, the rankings are done separately by Forbes.

"First Horizon realizes that the trust is one of the most important factors when considering a financial institution," said Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. "It is an honor to be recognized among our peers as one of the World's and America's best banks."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

