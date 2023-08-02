Talen Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen") (OTCQX: TLNE) announced today that its direct, wholly owned subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC ("TES"), plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023, following market close. President and Chief Executive Officer Mac McFarland and Chief Financial Officer Terry Nutt will discuss the financial and operating results during an earnings call to be webcast and teleconferenced on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. CDT).

To participate in the earnings call, please register for the webcast here. Participants can also join by phone through registering here prior to the start time of the call to receive a conference call dial-in number. For those unable to participate in the live event, a digital replay of the earnings call will be archived for approximately one year and available on Talen's Investor Relations website at https://talenenergy.investorroom.com/financials-presentations.

About Talen

Talen is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. Talen, through its subsidiary, TES, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana. Additionally, through its Cumulus subsidiaries, Talen is developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across TES' expansive footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, or incorporated by reference into this communication, are forward-looking statements. Throughout this communication, we have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecasts," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," or other forms of these words or similar words or expressions or the negative thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions concerning, among other things capital expenditures, earnings, litigation, regulatory matters, hedging, liquidity and capital resources and accounting matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this communication. All of our forward-looking statements include assumptions underlying or relating to such statements that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we are currently expecting and are subject to numerous factors that present considerable risks and uncertainties.

Additional Information

Talen (OTCQX: TLNE) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. OTCQX companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Talen on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TLNE/overview.

For additional information and updates about Talen, please visit its investor relations webpage at https://talenenergy.investorroom.com, or contact:

Investor:

InvestorRelations@talenenergy.com

Media:

Taryne Williams

Director Corporate Communications

610-601-0327

Taryne.Williams@talenenergy.com

