HONEYWELL EXPANDS CAPABILITY TO ENABLE INDUSTRIAL CUSTOMERS TO MEASURE AND MANAGE INDIRECT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS

Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management helps companies meet their greenhouse gas reduction and reporting targets

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced an expansion to its Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management software application that allows industrial companies to measure and monitor both direct and indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from their operations.

The software application can collect data from Honeywell's leading sensors and gas-cloud imaging cameras to measure direct GHG emissions, also known as Scope 1 emissions. The new capability aggregates data from additional sources to measure indirect GHG emissions from the purchase of energy, known as Scope 2 emissions.

Despite global efforts in decarbonizing the power sector, electricity and heat generation are responsible for over 40% of global CO 2 emissions, one of the main types of greenhouse gas.1 Measuring, calculating and accounting emissions are key steps to abate emissions and are incentivized by the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S.2 GHG emissions are also regulated around the world.

"Honeywell's newly expanded solution provides customers with a more comprehensive view of their emissions and a critical tool toward meeting their sustainability goals," said Ravikrishnan Srinivasan, vice president and general manager of Emissions Management at Honeywell Connected Enterprise. "Honeywell is uniquely positioned with its ready-now technology and experience to be the transformational partner that helps organizations accelerate their progress in achieving sustainability outcomes."

