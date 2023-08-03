Nancy Cocozza Joins RxAnte Board of Directors

Former CVS Aetna executive joins leading pharmacy care management company helping patients get more from their medicines.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RxAnte, a leading provider of pharmacy care management technology and services, announced today that renowned industry veteran Nancy Cocozza , former senior vice president for CVS Aetna, has joined RxAnte as an independent member of the board of directors.

RxAnte logo (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Nancy to RxAnte," RxAnte co-founder and CEO Josh Benner said. "Her unparalleled expertise will help us create even greater value for RxAnte clients and their members as we continue to pioneer the field of value-based pharmacy care management services."

For more than 30 years Nancy Cocozza has been an innovator in the development and management of Medicare and prescription drug plans. She was most recently responsible for Aetna's Medicare Advantage Plan, serving more than four million members nationwide. During her nine-year tenure as Head of Medicare for Aetna, the company outperformed industry growth trends each year and consistently achieved the highest percentage of members in 4 and 4+ star rated plans.

"I'm excited to work with a board that is so passionate about getting medications to patients in the most efficient and effective ways possible," Cocozza said. "Improving prescription drug use is a $528 billion per year cost savings opportunity, and few have the dedication and the capacity to make a difference in patients' lives quite like the team at RxAnte."

Using patented technology and analytics, RxAnte supports more efficient medication use for more than 30 million health plan lives including medically complex and vulnerable patients who use RxAnte's Mosaic Pharmacy Services.

"RxAnte's rapid growth in recent years is a testament to the importance of medication management in achieving the overall goals of high quality, value-based care," said Brenton Burns, RxAnte chairman and EVP at UPMC Enterprises. "Nancy's inspiring career as a senior operator at national health plans will benefit our Board, executive team, and ultimately our clients and their members."

"Our members are the most medically complex and vulnerable Medicare Advantage members," RxAnte President, Marc Wise said. "With the number of people joining Medicare Advantage steadily growing every year, we are determined to work effectively with their health plans, healthcare providers, and caregivers to improve medication use and health outcomes for this population—and that's where Nancy's expertise will be so valuable."

Using patented analytics, RxAnte is able to identify patients most at risk for poor medication outcomes and can design personalized solutions to help. The company's technology and value-based pharmacy care programs result in higher health care quality scores, fewer medical complications for patients, fewer hospitalizations and substantial savings in healthcare costs.

About RxAnte, Inc.

From its founding in 2011, RxAnte's mission has been exceedingly simple: Get more from medicines. Today, we are the leading provider of predictive analytics and targeted clinical programs that improve medication prescribing and adherence. With over 30 million lives under management, our patented solutions for health plans and value-based providers are proven to improve quality scores and lower costs by improving prescription drug use. A key component of RxAnte's offering is its Mosaic Pharmacy Service, which provides value-based, in-home pharmacy services to medically complex and vulnerable seniors. Mosaic directly improves prescribing, adherence, and drug therapy outcomes for patients under our care with the objective of improving quality and lowering total cost of care.

Visit www.rxante.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Thayer Montague

TMontague@rxante.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RxAnte