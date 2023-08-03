TTEC Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2023

Revenue was $600.4 Million

Operating Income was $31.3 Million or 5.2 Percent of Revenue

($50.6 Million or 8.4 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)

Net Income was $3.8 Million or 0.6 Percent of Revenue

($25.9 Million or 4.3 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA was $67.2 Million or 11.2 Percent of Revenue

Fully Diluted EPS was $0.08 ($0.55 Non-GAAP)

Reiterates Outlook for Full Year 2023

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"We delivered on our top priorities this quarter and exceeded the mid-point of our communicated financial guidance," commented Ken Tuchman, Chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC. "We made meaningful progress in TTEC Engage by further expanding our geographic footprint and language capabilities as well as continuing to grow our client portfolio with a focus on resilient verticals, including financial services, healthcare and public sector. In TTEC Digital, we expanded our strategic CX technology partnerships, launched new and innovative AI-related offerings, and continued to accelerate our pace of cloud migrations for clients. While it is early in the adoption of Generative AI for CX, we are actively working with our clients and CX technology partners on exciting pilots using private large language models, augmentation solutions for contact center associates, knowledge management solutions for AI-enablement, and advanced CX analytics."

Tuchman continued, "We enter the second half of the year with a healthy sales funnel and backlog. Recognizing that some of our clients are cautious in light of difficult to predict consumer demand, we maintain a prudent outlook for the remainder of the year. We have a high level of confidence in the factors we control and will remain agile and adapt to market conditions as they evolve."

SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Second quarter 2023 GAAP revenue decreased 0.6 percent to $600.4 million compared to $604.3 million in the prior year period.

Foreign exchange had a $1.2 million negative impact on revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

Income from Operations

Second quarter 2023 GAAP income from operations was $31.3 million , or 5.2 percent of revenue, compared to $35.9 million , or 5.9 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $50.6 million , or 8.4 percent of revenue, compared to $61.2 million , or 10.1 percent for the prior year period.

Foreign exchange had a $1.4 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $67.2 million , or 11.2 percent of revenue, compared to $80.6 million , or 13.3 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Earnings Per Share

Second quarter 2023 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.08 compared to $0.61 for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.55 compared to $0.93 in the prior year period.

CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS

Cash flow from operations in the second quarter 2023 was $95.9 million compared to $77.6 million for the second quarter 2022.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter 2023 were $19.3 million compared to $19.1 million for the second quarter 2022.

As of June 30, 2023 , TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $114.8 million and debt of $919 .0 million, resulting in a net debt position of $804.2 million . This compares to a net debt position of $771.5 million for the same period 2022. The increase in net debt is primarily attributable to capital distributions and acquisition-related investments, partially offset by positive cash flow from operations.

As of June 30, 2023 , TTEC's remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility was approximately $265 million compared to $425 million for the same period 2022.

TTEC paid a $0.52 per share, or $24.6 million , semi-annual dividend on April 20, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023 . This dividend is unchanged over the October 2022 dividend and a 4.0 percent increase over the April 2022 dividend.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for the following two business segments: TTEC Digital (Digital) and TTEC Engage (Engage). Financial highlights for the two segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

Second quarter 2023 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital increased 2.8 percent to $117.6 million from $114.4 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $7.2 million or 6.1 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $10.8 million or 9.4 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $14.7 million , or 12.5 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $16.9 million or 14.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services

Second quarter 2023 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage decreased 1.4 percent to $482.8 million from $489.8 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $24.1 million or 5.0 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $25.1 million , or 5.1 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $35.9 million , or 7.4 percent of revenue, compared to operating income of $44.2 million , or 9.0 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Foreign exchange had a $0.8 million negative impact on revenue and $1.5 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"We are pleased with our execution and second quarter financial results, in-line with our plan and above the mid-point of our revenue and profit guidance range," commented Francois Bourret, Interim Chief Financial Officer of TTEC. "In the second quarter, we prioritized investments around our CX technology capabilities and global delivery footprint expansion, while maintaining a company-wide agile cost structure."

Bourret continued, "Looking at the remainder of 2023, we continue to operate in a dynamic environment where consumers and organizations are taking a cautious approach to their spending priorities. This is impacting select clients' level of confidence, which may impact volumes as well as timing to commit to CX technology investments for the second half of the year. We remain focused on our execution and are re-affirming the mid-point of our full-year 2023 revenue and profit guidance range."

TTEC Full Year 2023 Outlook















Third Quarter 2023

Guidance

Third Quarter 2023

Mid-Point

Full Year 2023

Guidance

Full Year 2023

Mid-Point Revenue $593M — $613M

$603M

$2,470M — $2,530M

$2,500M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $60M — $66M

$63M

$290M — $310M

$300M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins 10.1% — 10.7%

10.4 %

11.7% — 12.3%

12.0 % Non-GAAP operating income $44M — $50M

$47M

$221M — $241M

$231M Non-GAAP operating income margins 7.4% — 8.1%

7.8 %

9.0% — 9.5%

9.3 % Interest expense, net ($18M) — ($20M)

($19M)

($74M) — ($76M)

($75M) Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate 24% — 26%

25 %

24% — 26%

25 % Diluted share count 47.3M — 47.5M

47.4M

47.3M — 47.5M

47.4M Non-GAAP earnings per a share $0.38 — $0.47

$0.43

$2.38 — $2.70

$2.54































Engage Full Year 2023 outlook















Third Quarter 2023

Guidance

Third Quarter 2023

Mid-Point

Full Year 2023

Guidance

Full Year 2023

Mid-Point Revenue $469M — $481M

$475M

$1,980M — $2,020M

$2,000M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $42M — $46M

$44M

$221M — $235M

$228M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins 9.0% — 9.6%

9.3 %

11.2% — 11.6%

11.4 % Non-GAAP operating income $30M — $34M

$32M

$164M — $178M

$171M Non-GAAP operating income margins 6.3% — 7.0%

6.7 %

8.3% — 8.8%

8.6 %































Digital Full Year 2023 outlook















Third Quarter 2023

Guidance

Third Quarter 2023

Mid-Point

Full Year 2023

Guidance

Full Year 2023

Mid-Point Revenue $124M — $132M

$128M

$490M — $510M

$500M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $17M — $19M

$18M

$69M — $75M

$72M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins 14.0% — 14.7%

14.3 %

14.1% — 14.7%

14.4 % Non-GAAP operating income $14M — $16M

$15M

$57M — $63M

$60M Non-GAAP operating income margins 11.5% — 12.3%

11.9 %

11.7% — 12.4%

12.1 %

The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including restructuring and impairment charges, cybersecurity incident-related costs, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company's control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income, operating income margins, net income margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company's 2023 financial results as reported under GAAP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the Company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.

ABOUT TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's 63,900 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to our operations, expected financial position, results of operation, and other business matters that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and projections with respect to the future, and are not a guarantee of performance. In this release when we use words such as "may," "believe," "plan," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "would," "could," "target," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our strategy, plans, goals, initiatives, or objectives, we are making forward-looking statements.

We caution you not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should review and consider carefully the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that affect our business and may cause such differences as outlined in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements include, among others: the risks related to our business operations and strategy in a competitive market; our ability to innovate and introduce disruptive technologies that would allow us to maintain and grow our market share (e.g., effective adoption of artificial intelligence into our solutions); risks that may arise in connection with events outside of our control (macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical tensions, outbreaks of infectious diseases); risks inherent in a disruption and cybersecurity of our information technology systems, including cybersecurity criminal activity, which can impact our ability to consistently deliver uninterrupted service to our clients or unauthorized access to data, any of which may result in government investigations and enforcement actions, and private legal actions; risks inherent in the delivery of services by employees working from home; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel at a price point that we can afford and our clients are willing to pay; our M&A activity, including our ability to properly integrate acquired businesses; our reliance on a relatively small number of TTEC Engage clients to generate the majority of our revenue and our reliance on technology partners to generate a large portion of TTEC Digital's revenue; the changes in laws and regulations that impact our and our clients' businesses, including the rapidly changing data privacy and data protection laws, healthcare business regulations, financial and public sector specific regulations; the cost of labor and data privacy litigation and other class action litigation; the risks related to our international operations including the stress that geographic expansion may have on our business, the impact if we are unable to expand geographically to meet our clients' demand; and risks inherent in our equity structure including our controlling shareholder risk, and Delaware choice of dispute resolution risks.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that this release is issued. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they depend on many factors outside of our control and we can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Investor Relations Contact Paul Miller +1.303.397.8641 Address 6312 S Fiddler's Green Circle, 100N Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Communications Contact Tim Blair tim.blair@ttec.com +1.303.397.9267

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)













































Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022



















Revenue

$600,394

$604,250

$1,233,680

$1,192,976



















Operating Expenses:

















Cost of services

464,686

463,510

947,364

910,725

Selling, general and administrative

75,338

66,766

149,348

131,605

Depreciation and amortization

24,946

26,314

50,773

52,944

Restructuring charges, net

1,474

2,528

3,527

3,148

Impairment losses

2,652

9,248

6,959

10,360 Total operating expenses

569,096

568,366

1,157,971

1,108,782



















Income From Operations

31,298

35,884

75,709

84,194





















Other income (expense), net

(21,439)

188

(37,011)

(2,118)



















Income Before Income Taxes

9,859

36,072

38,698

82,076





















Provision for income taxes

(6,102)

(7,274)

(14,024)

(15,308)



















Net Income

3,757

28,798

24,674

66,768





















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,546)

(3,564)

(4,816)

(8,130)



















Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders $ 1,211

$ 25,234

$ 19,858

$ 58,638







































Net Income Per Share





































Basic

$ 0.08

$ 0.61

$ 0.52

$ 1.42





















Diluted

$ 0.08

$ 0.61

$ 0.52

$ 1.41



















Net Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders



































Basic

$ 0.03

$ 0.54

$ 0.42

$ 1.25





















Diluted

$ 0.03

$ 0.53

$ 0.42

$ 1.24







































Income From Operations Margin

5.2 %

5.9 %

6.1 %

7.1 % Net Income Margin

0.6 %

4.8 %

2.0 %

5.6 % Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin 0.2 %

4.2 %

1.6 %

4.9 % Effective Tax Rate

61.9 %

20.2 %

36.2 %

18.7 %







































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding













Basic

47,264

47,047

47,249

47,026 Diluted

47,453

47,383

47,417

47,381

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (unaudited)







































Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenue:















TTEC Digital

$117,585

$114,433

$ 234,512

$ 225,847 TTEC Engage

482,809

489,817

999,168

967,129 Total

$600,394

$604,250

$1,233,680

$1,192,976

















Income From Operations:















TTEC Digital

$ 7,154

$ 10,751

$ 7,939

$ 16,956 TTEC Engage

24,144

25,133

67,770

67,238 Total

$ 31,298

$ 35,884

$ 75,709

$ 84,194

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)













June 30,

December 31,



2023

2022









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 114,776

$ 153,435 Accounts receivable, net

402,664

417,637 Other current assets

203,697

178,898 Total current assets

721,137

749,970









Property and equipment, net

189,049

183,360 Operating lease assets

111,764

92,431 Goodwill

808,613

807,845 Other intangibles assets, net

216,168

233,909 Other assets

124,578

86,447









Total assets

$2,171,309

$ 2,153,962









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 84,335

$ 93,937 Accrued employee compensation and benefits

149,919

145,096 Deferred revenue

91,757

87,846 Current operating lease liabilities

35,620

35,271 Other current liabilities

89,607

49,214 Total current liabilities

451,238

411,364









Long-term liabilities:







Line of credit

915,000

960,000 Non-current operating lease liabilities

89,388

69,575 Other long-term liabilities

74,144

79,273 Total long-term liabilities

1,078,532

1,108,848









Redeemable noncontrolling interest

3,997

55,645









Equity:







Common stock

473

472 Additional Paid in Capital

396,444

367,673 Treasury stock

(592,306)

(593,164) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(90,463)

(126,301) Retained earnings

906,518

911,233 Noncontrolling interest

16,876

18,192 Total equity

637,542

578,105









Total liabilities and equity

$2,171,309

$ 2,153,962

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited)









Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 24,674

$ 66,768 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities :





Depreciation and amortization 50,773

52,944 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 1,158

1,063 Amortization of debt issuance costs 534

500 Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration 6,762

- Provision for credit losses 1,704

198 Loss on disposal of assets 856

1,116 Impairment losses 6,959

10,360 Loss on dissolution of subsidiary 301

- Deferred income taxes (10,390)

(9,161) Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards 243

(913) Equity-based compensation expense 9,802

7,882 Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives 247

224 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 14,645

(38,271) Prepaids and other assets 20,324

35,866 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 43,429

21,041 Deferred revenue and other liabilities (27,072)

(58,345) Net cash provided by operating activities 144,949

91,272







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 28

102 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (32,954)

(35,790) Acquisitions -

(142,420) Net cash used in investing activities (32,926)

(178,108)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds / (borrowings) from line of credit (45,000)

139,000 Payments on other debt (1,217)

(1,877) Payments of contingent consideration and hold back payments to acquisitions (37,676)

(9,600) Dividends paid to shareholders (24,572)

(23,518) Payments to noncontrolling interest (5,887)

(7,219) Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units (629)

(3,065) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities (114,981)

93,721







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,275

(12,350)







Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,683)

(5,465) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 167,064

180,682 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 165,381

$ 175,217

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION





(In thousands, except per share data)





(unaudited)







































Three months ended







Six months ended









June 30,







June 30,









2023

2022







2023

2022



































Revenue

$600,394

$604,250







$1,233,680

$1,192,976



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and EBITDA:























































Income from Operations

$ 31,298

$ 35,884







$ 75,709

$ 84,194





Restructuring charges, net

1,474

2,528







3,527

3,148





Impairment losses

2,652

9,248







6,959

10,360





Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

26

(167)







(3,210)

3,669





Grant income for pandemic relief

40

-







40

-





Change in acquisition related obligation

483

-







483

-





Equity-based compensation expenses

5,648

4,143







9,802

7,882





Amortization of purchased intangibles

9,007

9,554







18,010

19,090



































Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 50,628

$ 61,190







$ 111,320

$ 128,343



































Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin

8.4 %

10.1 %







9.0 %

10.8 %



































Depreciation and amortization

15,939

16,760







32,763

33,854





Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

3,584

-







6,762

-





Change in escrow balance related to acquisition

-

-







625

-





Loss on dissolution of subsidiary

-

-







301

-





Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net

578

(3,473)







1,212

(4,516)





Other Income (expense), net

(3,574)

6,111







(2,919)

7,371



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 67,155

$ 80,588







$ 150,064

$ 165,052



































Adjusted EBITDA Margin

11.2 %

13.3 %







12.2 %

13.8 %



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:

























































Net Income

$ 3,757

$ 28,798







$ 24,674

$ 66,768





Add: Asset impairment and restructuring charges

4,126

11,776







10,486

13,508





Add: Equity-based compensation expenses

5,648

4,143







9,802

7,882





Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles

9,007

9,554







18,010

19,090





Add: Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

26

(167)







(3,210)

3,669





Add: Grant income for pandemic relief

40

-







40

-





Add: Change in acquisition related obligation

483

-







483

-





Add: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

3,584

-







6,762

-





Add: Changes in escrow balance related to acquisition

-

-







625

-





Add: Loss on dissolution of subsidiary

-

-







301

-





Add: Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net

578

(3,473)







1,212

(4,516)





Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above

(1,349)

(6,782)







(6,384)

(12,176)



































Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 25,900

$ 43,849







$ 62,801

$ 94,225



































Diluted shares outstanding

47,453

47,383







47,417

47,381



































Non-GAAP EPS

$0.55

$0.93







$1.32

$1.99



































Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

























































Cash Flow From Operating Activities:



























Net income

$ 3,757

$ 28,798







$ 24,674

$ 66,768





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization

24,946

26,314







50,773

52,944





Other

67,188

22,474







69,502

(28,440)





Net cash provided by operating activities

95,891

77,586







144,949

91,272



































Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures

19,285

19,099







32,954

35,790



































Free Cash Flow

$ 76,606

$ 58,487







$ 111,995

$ 55,482

































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment :























TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital



Q2 23

Q2 22

Q2 23 Q2 22

YTD 23

YTD 22

YTD 23 YTD 22





























Income from Operations

$ 24,144

$ 25,133

$ 7,154 $10,751

$ 67,770

$ 67,238

$ 7,939 $16,956 Restructuring charges, net

801

2,415

673 113

1,793

3,035

1,734 113 Impairment losses

2,652

9,248

- -

4,105

10,360

2,854 - Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

26

(167)

- -

(3,210)

3,669

- - Grant income for pandemic relief

40

-

- -

40

-

- - Change in acquisition related obligation

-

-

483 -

-

-

483 - Equity-based compensation expenses

3,596

2,834

2,052 1,309

6,272

5,286

3,530 2,596 Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,652

4,784

4,355 4,770

9,302

7,999

8,708 11,091





























Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 35,911

$ 44,247

$14,717 $16,943

$ 86,072

$ 97,587

$25,248 $30,756





























Depreciation and amortization

13,572

13,696

2,367 3,064

27,888

27,700

4,875 6,154 Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

3,584

-

- -

6,762

-

- - Change in escrow balance related to acquisition

-

-

- -

625

-

- - Loss on dissolution of subsidiary

-

-

- -

301

-

- - Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net

411

(3,105)

167 (368)

1,112

(4,082)

100 (434) Other Income (expense), net

(3,422)

5,776

(152) 335

(2,910)

7,094

(9) 277





























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 50,056

$ 60,614

$17,099 $19,974

$ 119,850

$ 128,299

$30,214 $36,753

