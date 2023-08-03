Wheel Welcomes Kristina Omari as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel , the leading virtual care platform empowering organizations to deliver exceptional consumer-centric care, announced today the appointment of Kristina Omari as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. With three decades of finance experience - including deep industry knowledge across healthcare, tech, and marketplace platforms - Omari will play a key leadership role as Wheel expands its virtual care offerings and continues gaining traction with the future leaders of consumer-centric care.

Omari has spent her career at innovative enterprise and consumer companies, including Adobe, Lyft, Everly Health, and Fitbit. Most recently, she served as the Executive Vice President of Finance at Everly Health, where she managed financial planning and analysis and corporate development. She holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

In just three years, Wheel has delivered timely, convenient, and high-quality virtual care to over four million people across the country. Today Wheel works with enterprises in the retail, health plan, pharmaceutical and life science, and digital health industries, including several Fortune 50 companies . The company also recently acquired GoodRx's underlying virtual care technology to expand its existing platform capabilities, further enabling customers to deliver consumer-centric care at scale.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kristina at a pivotal time for Wheel and the industry at-large," said Michelle Davey, CEO and co-founder of Wheel. "Consumers are more digitally native than ever before, which is putting immense pressure on companies to overhaul the healthcare experience. Traditional providers and newer entrants are facing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build care services around their customers. Kristina brings a wealth of experience from other companies that led similar transformations, including e-commerce and transportation. Her stewardship will play a strategic role in our continued efforts to partner with more enterprise organizations and deliver consumer-centric care at scale.

"I was drawn to Wheel because of the company's massive opportunity to tap into the generational shift in consumer expectations in healthcare and to empower customer-driven organizations to deliver virtual care at scale," said Omari. "The momentum behind Wheel and the companies we partner with is impressive, and I'm looking forward to leveraging my expertise from experience-driven organizations to strengthen Wheel's ability to put great care within everyone's reach."

