FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. ANNOUNCES GRADUATES OF FOURTH MORTGAGETECH ACCELERATOR

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. and TROY, Mich., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, Inc., today announced the four fintech graduates who successfully completed its MortgageTech Accelerator program—the first and only accelerator in the United States solely dedicated to mortgage technology. The fintechs graduated after final presentations closed out the three-month program.

In seeking candidates for the accelerator, Flagstar looks for fintechs working on breakthroughs in all facets of the mortgage business, including mortgage origination and servicing, compliance, secondary marketing, and fulfillment, as well as activities performed under the Community Reinvestment Act. Among the criteria for selection are company progress in product development, prospects for growth, and potential for CRA impact.

The latest graduating class of fintechs included:

Housetable, New York, N.Y.

Landis, New York, N.Y.

Greenline.ai, San Francisco, Calif.

Certo.ai, Washington, D.C.

Graduates benefit from a unique opportunity that includes one-on-one interaction with senior members of Flagstar Bank's mortgage leadership team, access to expertise, mentorship, and coaching. Flagstar's team engages with the companies on topics such as integrating technology, pricing strategies, and product roadmaps.

"The mortgage accelerator has been tremendously successful for Flagstar, helping us stay at the forefront of innovations in the mortgage industry and deliver a better experience to our customers," said Lee Smith, President of Mortgage for Flagstar. The accelerator brings together Flagstar's knowledge of mortgage banking and marries it with ground-breaking mortgage technologies developed by up-and-coming fintechs. It's a win-win all around."

"The MortgageTech Accelerator was a unique opportunity to connect with Flagstar's leadership in sectors like retail mortgage, capital markets, third-party origination, marketing, and beyond," said David Benizri, CEO and co-founder of Housetable. "Through hands-on experience, we were able to enhance our suite of products and gain insights into the dynamics of a leading mortgage originator and large-scale bank, all of which helped us better tailor our services as a strategic vendor."

"We are excited to have built a relationship with the Flagstar team to tackle the most pressing issues in the housing industry," said Cyril Berdugo, CEO of Landis. "This collaboration has been invaluable in making homeownership more accessible and affordable through our process to transition clients seamlessly from renting to owning a home. We are grateful for Flagstar's support of our journey toward a more inclusive and equitable housing ecosystem."

"Flagstar has been the ideal launch pad for Greenline ai," said Daniel Hayes, CEO of Greenline. "Through its MortgageTech Accelerator we found the best expertise, support, and industry network imaginable. The team has been a tremendous partner, and we're excited to continue to build our working relationship with Flagstar and its third-party originator channel."

"Thanks to the collaboration of Flagstar's leadership team, we were able to apply our data and automated technology to real-world cases Flagstar experiences today," said Gene Swanzey, co-founder of Certo/ai. "That helped us prove our thesis that our artificial intelligence toolkit can deliver processing solutions across the mortgage ecosystem from underwriting to customer service to secondary marketing and beyond." Brad Davis, also a co-founder, added, "We could not be more thankful for being selected to participate in the MortgageTech Accelerator and are thrilled with the doors it has opened for us."

Past alums that have continued to grow and innovate since participating in the program include Stavvy, OrangeGrid, Brace, Calque, CredEvolv, and Home Lending Pal. Their experience has led to additional partnership opportunities with Flagstar post-accelerator. Flagstar plans to launch its fifth accelerator program in early 2024. Fintechs engaged in mortgage tech innovations interested in participating may email Ashwin Mago, Flagstar's director of Mortgage Digital and MIS, at ashwin.mago@flagstar.com.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York with regional headquarters in Troy, Michigan. At June 30, 2023, the Company had $118.8 billion of assets, $84.9 billion of loans, deposits of $88.5 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $11.1 billion.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates 436 branches, including strong footholds in the Northeast and Midwest and exposure to high growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. Flagstar Mortgage operates nationally through a wholesale network of approximately 3,000 third-party mortgage originators. In addition, the Bank has 127 private banking teams located in over 10 cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high-net worth individuals and their businesses.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has market-leading positions in several national businesses, including multi-family lending, mortgage origination and servicing, and warehouse lending. The Company is the second-largest multi-family portfolio lender in the country and the leading multi-family portfolio lender in the New York City market area, where it specializes in rent-regulated, non-luxury apartment buildings. Flagstar Mortgage is the 8th largest bank originator of residential mortgages for the 12-months ending June 30, 2023, while we are the industry's 5th largest sub-servicer of mortgage loans nationwide, servicing 1.6 million accounts with $426 billion in unpaid principal balances. Additionally, the Company is the 2nd largest mortgage warehouse lender nationally based on total commitments.

