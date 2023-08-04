FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE'S CAREER SERVICES YIELD A STAGGERING 97.8% POSITIVE OUTCOMES FOR THE CLASS OF 2022

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An astounding 97.8 percent of graduates from the Class of 2022 at Florida Southern College found a positive outcome within the first six months after graduating.

A new report, the Class of 2022 Annual Report, issued by The Peter C. Golotko '90 MBA '96 Office of Career Services at Florida Southern, details the success. The 2021-22 academic year is the most recent, with complete data available.

"The Florida Southern College Office of Career Services recognizes the importance of being career-ready," said Dr. Lauren Albaum, former Executive Director of Career Services and current Interim Vice President of Student Life. "The goal is to prepare our students to go into the real world and make a consequential impact as soon as possible."

Celebrated at two graduation ceremonies, one in December 2021 and one in May 2022, the Class of 2022 comprised of 608 undergraduates and 172 master's and doctoral students. Among these achievers, four students earned both bachelor's and master's degrees.

Able to respond with multiple outcomes, an overwhelming 73 percent indicated securing gainful employment, a testament to the College's commitment to cultivating job-ready graduates. Additionally, 21 percent of the Class of 2022 decided to continue their academic journey by enrolling in esteemed graduate or professional schools. Two percent chose to serve their country by entering the military.

Employment Outcomes

Of those who reported working, the top sectors included education, healthcare, and business, with top employers being Advent Health, Amazon, Auto-Owners Insurance, Deloitte, Disney, GEICO, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Lakeland Regional Health, Lockheed Martin, Mayo Clinic, Polk County Public Schools, Publix, and Summit Insurance.

The preparation of Florida Southern's students was underscored as graduates from 38 academic programs achieved a 100 percent positive outcome. This remarkable accomplishment extended across 30 undergraduate majors and eight advanced degree programs, highlighting the institution's commitment to providing a wide array of career-focused opportunities.

Graduate and Professional School Outcomes

From the undergraduate population, 156 students went on to further study at the graduate level at 60 institutions, including Georgetown University, Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and College of Dentistry, the University of Maryland School of Law, and Washington University in St. Louis.

Globally, destinations included Linkoping University in Sweden, National and Kapodistrian University in Greece, and the Royal College of Veterinary Medicine in England.

Internships

Internships have long been a cornerstone of Florida Southern's experiential education pedagogy, and the 2021-2022 academic year proved no exception. More than 1,100 students seized experiential learning opportunities in diverse fields, interning at organizations such as the City of Lakeland, the FBI, JIS Orthopedics, Moffitt Cancer Center, NASA, and Under Armour. Internship experiences provide the exposure, training, and mentorship necessary for success in a competitive job market.

Students In-Demand

The success of the Class of 2022 can be attributed, in part, to the opportunities created by the Career Services office. An astounding 5,989 different organizations actively recruited students from Florida Southern during the 2021-22 academic year. The College facilitated 51,427 job postings through various channels . Furthermore, the team hosted more than 200 events, connecting students with prospective employers and fostering invaluable networking opportunities.

About Career Services at Florida Southern

The driving force behind graduates' exceptional outcomes is the belief that preparing for career success begins the moment a student steps foot on campus, setting the stage for a robust professional development curriculum. The dedicated career services team guides students in career exploration, coaching, professional examination prep, and many other areas.

The recently renovated office also reflects the College's commitment to setting students up for success. Equipped with dedicated interview suites, students can access private, undisturbed spaces to conduct virtual and in-person interviews with potential employers. The modern facilities create an atmosphere that fosters confidence and professionalism, enabling our students to make a lasting impression.

Through these initiatives, the Peter C. Golotko '90 MBA '96 Office of Career Services earned recognition from The Princeton Review, securing a spot in the Top 25 colleges in the nation with the "Best Career Services." Florida Southern College was the sole representative from the State of Florida on this prestigious list, further solidifying the College's position as a leader in career development.

As Florida Southern College continues to empower its students with outstanding career services, the Class of 2022 is a testament to its commitment to preparing graduates for a future of success and fulfillment. With such exceptional outcomes, Florida Southern College remains a top choice for students seeking a transformative education and a springboard into promising careers.

For more information on Florida Southern College and its career services, please visit http://www.flsouthern.edu/career-services.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023 "Best Colleges" guide. It is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the Fiske Guide to Colleges 2024. The 2023-2024 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 25 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

