6-Month Registered Clinical Trial Data on World's First Transbronchial Pulmonary Radiofrequency Ablation System for Lung Cancer Announced, Showing Significant Efficacy

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Chinese Medical Association 11th National Academic Conference on Respiratory Endoscopy and Interventional Pulmonology on August 5, Broncus (2216.HK) announced postoperative 6-month data of a registered clinical trial on RF II, the world's first transbronchial pulmonary radiofrequency ablation system for lung cancer. The data were reported by Professor Li Shiyue from the leading site, the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University.

RF II, developed by Broncus, is the world's only transbronchial radiofrequency ablation system dedicated to lung cancer treatment. With the patented intelligent real-time monitoring function, RF II can prevent excessively fast rise of local temperature when in use, and ensure stable output of radiofrequency energy, thus ablating lung cancer safely and effectively.

The registered clinical study of RF II is a prospective, multicenter, and single-group target-value clinical trial. In the study, patients need to undergo bronchoscopies first. Then, with the use of the system, the doctor can quickly and accurately reach the cancer through the bronchoscope and ablated the cancer. The primary endpoint of the study is the 6-month complete ablation rate of the main lesion.

Clinical data show significant efficacy of RF II for the treatment of lung cancer

Professor Li Shiyue from the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, the coordinating principal investigator of the RF II study, reported postoperative 6-month data of the study. Data show that 126 patients used the system for the treatment of lung cancer, with a technical success rate of 99.35% and a 6-month complete ablation rate of the main lesion being 92.06%. Meanwhile, there is a relatively low incidence of common complications such as pneumothorax and bleeding in thermal ablation for lung cancer in this study. The results have well proven the safety and efficacy of RF II.

RF II is bringing new hopes for global lung cancer patients

The postoperative 6-month data of the study suggest that RF II shows a huge breakthrough compared with traditional radiofrequency techniques. For patients enrolled in the study, the treatment effect of this product is excellent. The noticeable complete ablation rate verifies that RF II can completely ablate lung lesions in a safe and effective way.

As the world's first transbronchial pulmonary radiofrequency ablation system for lung cancer, the clinical value of RF II has been well recognized and triggered heated discussion by nationwide respiratory intervention experts, based on its 6-month data of the clinical study. Looking ahead, Broncus will continue to announce follow-up data of the patients at 12 months postoperatively.

Zhan Guowei, CEO of Broncus, said: "As a pioneer in the field of Interventional Pulmonology, Broncus has developed multiple innovative therapeutic solutions, ushering in a new era of the industry. The outstanding postoperative 6-month data of the RF II clinical trial well demonstrates its clinical value. As the therapeutics market increases, RF II is ready for market access in several major countries. Broncus is a representative Chinese exporter of innovative medical devices. Looking into the future, we will continue to develop innovation and bring new therapeutic options for global doctors and patients."

About Chinese Medical Association National Academic Conference on Respiratory Endoscopy and Interventional Pulmonology

The Conference was organized by the Chinese Medical Association and its Chinese Thoracic Society. The 11th Conference was held in Guangzhou, Guangdong province from August 4 to 6, 2023. The event was aimed at promoting academic progress and exchanges of experiences. Talks were held based on issues associated with respiratory endoscopy and interventional pulmonology by sections, including mechanism, diagnosis, precision treatment, and complication management, with specialties like medicine and surgery, intervention, imaging and pathology to be involved. The latest academic progress, ideas, therapies,and clinical experiences were shared in the event, along with all-round discussions and exchanges.

