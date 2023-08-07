CitiusTech and Radical Imaging Partner to Support Open Health Imaging Foundation Development Projects

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions, and platforms, today announced its partnership with Radical Imaging LLC, a pioneer in medical imaging informatics, interoperability, and integrations, to offer comprehensive services for both companies to support development projects built on the Open Health Imaging Foundation (OHIF) open-source web imaging platform.

OHIF was launched in 2015 through a development partnership between the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Department of Radiology and Radical Imaging to create an open-source web-based medical imaging platform for the global community. The partnership combines the project management, user experience design, and product testing experience of the MGH group with the software development and system design expertise of Radical Imaging. Funding for OHIF has been primarily through research grants to MGH, direct funding from the MGH Department of Radiology and its Precision Imaging Metrics clinical trials informatics project, Radical Imaging through in-kind support, and academic-industry technical collaborations among MGH, Radical, and companies using the OHIF Framework.

As part of its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, CitiusTech is excited to deliver a scalable, zero-footprint image ingestion solution that enables seamless upload and support of imaging data, including DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) and non-DICOM formats. The system can be easily customized to align with existing workflows, ensuring smooth integration with your organization's infrastructure.

"CitiusTech will provide us with software development capacity at scale, which will enable us to take on more and larger projects. Before our partnership with CitiusTech, we struggled to find enough medical imaging software developers to staff the projects that were coming our way and it inhibited our growth as a company. Now, we will be able to satisfy the staffing requirements that are necessary for us to take on the largest medical imaging software projects," said Rob Lewis, CEO of Radical Imaging.

CitiusTech sees OHIF-based projects as a key part of its growth strategy and will leverage Radical Imaging's OHIF expertise for its medical imaging projects and provide its clients with medical imaging software developers who are on the core team that developed and maintains OHIF. CitiusTech brings a deep and versatile set of solutions, partnerships, and niche services that cater to diverse customers in the healthcare industry. Their expertise enables healthcare organizations to seamlessly implement and operationalize their imaging-related initiatives, facilitating enhanced patient care and better clinical outcomes.

"CitiusTech is proud to announce its comprehensive suite of end-to-end medical imaging solutions. From rapid prototyping to building, deploying, and maintaining complex imaging solutions across global install bases, CitiusTech serves as an unwavering partner for healthcare organizations seeking cutting-edge imaging capabilities," said John Memarian, VP of Medical Imaging and Informatics at CitiusTech. Radical Imaging will leverage CitiusTech's team of software developers to provide its clients with scalable resources to build and maintain medical imaging viewers and workflows in the cloud. Until now, it was challenging to source enough software developers with medical imaging expertise to staff large-scale projects. With CitiusTech, Radical Imaging will be able to commit to new medical imaging software development projects that will help the company grow.

With a commitment to excellence and innovation, CitiusTech empowers healthcare organizations worldwide to unlock the full potential of medical imaging. Their dedicated team of experts works collaboratively with clients to design, implement, and optimize solutions that align with unique organizational goals and deliver tangible value.

Radical Imaging was founded with the mission of creating open-source visualization tools and helping its clients build world-class products with them. It builds zero-footprint, custom medical imaging viewers and workflows in the cloud based on open-source platforms such as OHIF or Cornerstone.js for its commercial and academic healthcare clients.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech is a leading provider of digital technology and consulting services to payer, provider, medical technology, and life sciences companies. With over 8,500 healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital innovation, business transformation and industry-wide convergence for over 140 organizations, through next-generation technologies, solutions, and products. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability, secure data management, quality and performance analytics, value-based care, patient experience, medical imaging, connected health, payer-provider convergence, care coordination and population health management. CitiusTech's cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare and life sciences companies to reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients. Follow CitiusTech on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Radical Imaging LLC

Radical Imaging is a software company focused entirely on medical imaging. It offers software system design and planning, contract software development and consulting to help its partners solve their most challenging medical imaging problems using modern cloud and web platforms like Cornerstone.js and OHIF which it co-developed with Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2023, Radical Imaging will be releasing its first commercial product, FlexView , a commercial version of OHIF. For more information, visit RadicalImaging.com .

