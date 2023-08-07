Edgewell Personal Care Partners with Dollar General Literacy Foundation to Launch the Schick Intuition Emerging Artist Contest

The Winning Artist Will Receive a Tuition Scholarship and Their Design Featured on Schick Intuition Packaging

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) today announced the launch of the Emerging Artist Contest. The inaugural program encourages students to visit EmergingArtistProject.com to enter an original piece of artwork through August 28, 2023. Artist and author Reyna Noriega is serving as a judge, and the winner will win a one-time $10,000 tuition scholarship and the chance for their design to be featured on Schick Intuition packaging at all Dollar General stores nationwide in 2024.

Edgewell Personal Care Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Edgewell Personal Care Company) (PRNewswire)

Through this new contest focused on young emerging artists, Edgewell and its Schick Intuition shave brand aim to elevate their creative expression and encourage these young artists to continue their studies. This program will also support the company's People First value of 'giving back to the community' while also sharing its brand platform with young, diverse artists in keeping with Edgewell's corporate purpose, values and behaviors .

Rod Little, CEO of Edgewell Personal Care said, "Our team continues to identify and act on opportunities that not only bring people joy, but also make a real difference in everyday lives. I am happy to say, this contest does just that. We are thrilled to launch a program that reflects the core of our purpose and values so closely and that will have a meaningful impact on the winner's future ambitions, and we're glad to partner with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation in these efforts."

"The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is excited to partner with Edgewell to create an opportunity for young artists in Dollar General's hometown communities and highlight creative work on store shelves across the country," shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. "We look forward to seeing the submitted artwork of the talented artists."

With the belief everyone deserves an equal opportunity to a basic education, Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation have a deeply-rooted history of championing education initiatives. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023, DGLF continues to invest in education and literacy programs increasing access, enhancing the quality of instruction and inspiring and advancing innovation. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $233 million to support literacy and learning, enabling more than 19.3 million people to achieve their goals.

To learn more about Edgewell Personal Care and it's Schick Intuition brand, visit: https://Edgewell.com/pages/our-brands

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; Fieldtrip™ skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 7,000 employees worldwide.

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $233 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.3 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.

About Reyna Noriega

Reyna Noriega is Visual Artist and Author, who will serve as a special judge to the Emerging Artist Contest. Born, raised and working in Miami, FL, her creative work centers around women of color. She aims to fill the world with vibrant, joyful depictions of marginalized peoples. Her work has graced covers such as Science Magazine and The New Yorker and thousands of people collect and showcase her art in their homes around the world.

Schick Intuition (PRNewswire)

Dollar General Literacy Foundation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company