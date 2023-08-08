Homes Marketed Through the MLS Show Increase in Price Over Non-MLS Marketed Homes in Post-Pandemic Housing Market

Bright MLS study, largest of its kind of more than 1 million home sale transactions, finds that off-MLS properties sell for less

Premium sale price of listings on the MLS increased to 18% in 2022 from 13% in 2020

The open MLS marketplace provides equal and accessible access to homes for all consumers, ensuring that all buyers have an opportunity to view and consider properties

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home sellers who list their properties on a multiple listing service (MLS) have continued to see a significant financial benefit, according to a new analysis of over 1 million homes sold throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Although homes marketed through the MLS consistently reflect an average price above homes not marketed through the MLS, the gap grew during the pandemic housing boom to 18% or $53,890 – a clear benefit to homeowners looking to maximize the return on their home sale.*

The analysis, conducted in collaboration with Dr. Kevin Gillen, Senior Research Fellow, Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation at Drexel University, utilized Bright MLS property listing information and public records to examine a total of more than 1 million home sales transactions taking place in the five-state Mid-Atlantic region and the District of Columbia between January 2019 and the first quarter of 2023. To ensure consistent data for both on- and off-MLS transactions, the analysis took into account factors that influence home prices, such as construction type and year, square footage, property features, and distance to the region's central business district, as well as neighborhood characteristics.

"The research underscores the clear value of an open, clear and competitive marketplace for sellers," said Bright MLS Chief Economist Dr. Lisa Sturtevant. "The housing market may be settling into a 'new normal' around low inventory coupled with higher mortgage rates. What hasn't changed—and has only increased—is the benefit to buyers and sellers of promoting a home on the open marketplace."

Homes sold through the MLS commanded an 18.3% higher price than those sold off-MLS in 2022. This amounts to an additional $53,890 to the seller for the typical home sold last year, with MLS-listed homes in the Mid-Atlantic's largest metros of Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., selling for 15.1%, 18.4% and 19.7% more on average, respectively.

The study also found that the vast majority of homes sold were marketed through the MLS, with the share of on-MLS listings in the Mid-Atlantic reaching 85.5% in 2022. The share of on-MLS listings has also been increasing in all major metro areas in the Bright MLS footprint. In the Baltimore metro area, 82% of homes sold in 2022 were listed on the MLS. In Philadelphia, the on-MLS share was 87% and was close to 90% in the Washington D.C. metro area. To view the full report, including charts and methodology, please visit BrightMLS.com/OnMLSStudy

