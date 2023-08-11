Gala Music Teams Up with Live Nation's Ones To Watch to Propel Rising Artists to Iconic Festival Stages

Gala Music Teams Up with Live Nation's Ones To Watch to Propel Rising Artists to Iconic Festival Stages

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Music, a pioneering web3 music platform focused on empowering artists and their fans, is teaming up with Ones To Watch, Live Nation's music discovery platform. Following a successful collaboration with Catbird Music Festival, where two rising artists were selected to perform onstage, this expanded partnership with Ones To Watch now offers more emerging artists opportunities on major festival stages. Fans can now vote for the emerging artists they want to see perform at highly-anticipated festivals, including Music Midtown in Atlanta, GA, and Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, MD.

Image provided by Gala Music (PRNewswire)

When asked about the partnership, Sarah Buxton, CEO of Gala Music, said, "We are proud to grow our partnership with Ones To Watch to give even more artists the opportunity to share their talent on such a platform and fans the chance to actively contribute to shaping festival lineups. Through web3 technology, we pair music discovery with fan influence and artist empowerment to give everyone a more rewarding and enjoyable experience."

When asked about the partnership, Dave O'Connor, Founder of Ones To Watch, said, "Knowing how hard it is to find opportunities for live performances and great direct-to-consumer tools to build an audience, we are super excited to partner with Gala Music to offer emerging artists both."

How to Participate

August 10 . Submit your videos through the Gala Music platform here . Artist submissions open on. Submit your videos through the Gala Music platform

On August 15 , the shortlist of artists, selected by Gala Music and OnesToWatch, will be announced at music.gala.com.

Voting starts on August 16 . Fans will decide the winners by voting on Gala Music.

Join us on August 22 when we announce the winners performing at Music Midtown and Oceans Calling Festival.

For news and updates, visit music.gala.com and follow @gogalamusic on social media channels.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gala Music