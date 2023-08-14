HUNGRY HOWIE'S LAUNCHES SECRET MENU IN CELEBRATION OF 50 YEARS OF FLAVOR

National Pizza Franchise Debuts Four Pizza Options and New Crust, Along with Augmented Reality Experience

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The secret is officially out: Hungry Howie's, the originator of the Flavored Crust® pizza franchise is continuing its 50th anniversary celebrations with the debut of its Secret Menu. Flavor enthusiasts can enjoy a variety of new customized pizza offerings available exclusively through a QR code. Available now through the end of the year, customers can order the Secret Menu for delivery and carry-out orders.

Hungry Howie's (PRNewswire)

"The new interactive Secret Menu is another experience to share with our loyal customers, during our year-long celebration of Hungry Howie's 50th Anniversary. Our innovation team is always looking for better ways to connect with existing customers and attract new fans to our brand," said Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie's. "The hidden menu will secretly share new products and reflect Hungry Howie's passion for flavor and quality."

Each pizza pays tribute to the brand's rich history while offering an exciting twist to the classic pizza Flavored Crust® customers love. Secret Menu options include:

'73 Classic™ ($9.99) : Large Pizza with 73 slices of classic cupped pepperoni

Tie Dye™ ($11.99) : Cheese pizza with vibrant edible glitter

Howie 5-0™ ($15.99) : Chicken, pineapple, bacon, red onion, jalapeno, and spicy BBQ sauce

The Greektown™ ($15.99) : Black olives, tomato, mild pepper rings, red onion, and feta cheese sprinkled with Greek seasoning

Disco Inferno Crust ™: Ghost pepper flavored crust that can be added to any pizza offering at no incremental cost

*Note that pricing may vary in California.

To access the Secret Menu, customers can use an Android or iOS device to scan QR codes that are displayed on Hungry Howie's pizza boxes and in-store cash registers nationwide. This interactive component unlocks Secret Menu pizza options in 3D, along with fun surprise and delight features. Once a pizza is chosen to order, customers will receive a code and be directed to Hungry Howie's website to place their order.

The Secret Menu will be available at all Hungry Howie's locations nationwide now through the end of the year.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for 50 years and provides customers of all ages high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 535 stores in 21 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

The company is also widely known for its annual Love Hope & Pizza campaign, giving back to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for the past 14 years. The campaign marks its commitment to give back to local communities, by educating all around breast cancer awareness. To learn more about Hungry Howie's and to stay in the know, check out www.hungryhowies.com or stay up to date through Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact:

Christina Rodriguez

Fish Consulting

(954) 893-9150

crodriguez@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hungry Howie's