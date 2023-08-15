Apploi Continues Strong Growth In 4th Year On Inc. 5000 List

Healthcare Workforce Management Platform Proves Demand Is Here to Stay

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi , the leading workforce management platform built for healthcare employers, has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing American companies for the fourth consecutive year. Apploi has maintained a strong rate of growth since 2018 when the company officially unveiled its focus on the healthcare market.

Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious honor, recognizing the most successful companies in America. Other companies that have been honored on this list include Microsoft, LinkedIn, Zillow, and Intuit.

"The most rewarding thing is seeing Apploi growing in a stable, sustainable way," says Apploi founder and CEO Adam Lewis. "We're growing quickly, but a lot of thought and caution has gone into that. I have to thank both the Apploi team and our incredible community of customers for helping ensure that we're prioritizing correctly to meet our industry's needs."

Apploi has earned numerous accolades in recent years, including being named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2023 and a top ATS partner for Indeed . In the past year, CEO Adam Lewis has been recognized by Crain's New York as a top HR tech leader and was named a finalist by the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year award . Apploi has also substantially expanded its offerings to customers, with more in-platform credentialing tools , new partnerships with tax credit service WOTC.com and background check software Accurate , and healthcare shift management through Apploi OnCall .

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading workforce management platform specializing in high-volume hiring for healthcare. Working with over 8,000 healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi simplifies the hiring process to reduce days-to-hire and get more healthcare workers into roles faster. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com.

