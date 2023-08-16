Top Second Amendment Advocates and Firearm Companies Meet in Milwaukee

The USCCA Expo will focus on responsible gun ownership and the state of 2A politics in the US

WEST BEND, Wis., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) announced today that it's hosting the 2023 Concealed Carry and Home Defense Expo in Milwaukee, WI, on September 8-10, where thousands of self-defense advocates, gun manufacturers, and firearm influencers are expected to gather for USCCA's much-anticipated event. The USCCA Expo is an all-encompassing consumer show dedicated to opening the world of protection to empowered Americans who want to be prepared as their families' first lines of defense. The title sponsor of this year's Expo is VIKTOS , a Wisconsin-based producer of tactical gear and apparel.

U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) (PRNewswire)

"We are so excited to bring USCCA's Expo home to Wisconsin this year and expect this to be our biggest and best one yet," said Tim Schmidt, Founder and Chairman of the USCCA. "This year's Expo will feature a can't-miss policy panel discussion featuring Colion Noir, Braden Langley, Shermichael Singleton, and the USCCA's very own Katie Pointer Baney to talk about how our community can get more involved in confronting the many threats facing our right to self-defense."

This year's Expo will also feature notable presentations on timely issues such as firearms safety and children, dissecting the legal issues around self-defense, and women's gun ownership. In addition, industry-leading firearms manufacturer, SIG SAUER , brings a new addition to the event by featuring their ROSE by SIG SAUER program, designed by world champion shooter Lena Miculek to encourage and inspire women to take responsibility for their safety. Top industry influencers and experts Tim Kennedy and Colion Noir will participate as feature speakers and host meet and greets with fans.

"Every time I attend the USCCA Expo, I'm impressed with how committed they are to growing responsible gun ownership and welcoming everyone - from the most seasoned pro to the total beginner," said top gun rights activist and attorney Colion Noir. "I'm excited to sit down and talk about gun policy and how responsible gun owners can get involved and help secure our 2A rights."

Additional sponsors of this year's Expo include Project ChildSafe , Beretta , Ruger Firearms , Shadow Systems , Glock , and Staccato . To learn more about the USCCA, please visit our website .

About the USCCA. The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) is an association of responsible armed Americans whose members get exceptional self-defense education, lifesaving training, and self-defense liability insurance, preparing them for the before, during and after of a lawful act of self-defense. Headquartered in West Bend, WI, the USCCA is the largest, fastest-growing self-defense association dedicated to responsible gun owners.

