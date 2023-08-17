John R. Wood Properties' YTD performance leads Southwest Florida luxury brokerages

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John R. Wood Properties today announced that from January 1 through August 15, it surpassed all residential real estate brokerages in southwest Florida's Lee and Collier County markets in total sales volume, listings sold and total closed transactions (residential improved property excluding manufactured), based on information from the Southwest Florida Multiple Listing Service (SWFLA MLS).

Founded in 1958, John R. Wood Properties is southwest Florida’s oldest major residential real estate brokerage.

The company also holds the top position in closed sales volume in the Naples, Bonita Springs-Estero, Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and Pine Island-Matlacha markets. Its year-to-date closed volume exceeds $2.883 billion, an increase of $823 million over that of its nearest competitor. It has closed 2,606 total transactions year-to-date, 624 more than its nearest competitor.

The company's top year-to-date transactions include several single-family homes within Naples' prestigious Port Royal community, ranked fifth in the country for the steepest home prices. John R. Wood Properties represented both the seller and the buyer of a single-family home on Galleon Drive which closed earlier this year for $46.8 million. The sale represents the most expensive single-family property sold in Collier County year to date (as of August 15, 2023), and the fifth highest residential sale ever in Collier County, according to Southwest Florida MLS. According to MLS records, the sale also represents the most expensive non-beachfront residential sale in Port Royal and throughout Collier County ever.

"We are pleased that our lead grows month-to-month as we continue to consistently outperform our area competitors," said President and CEO Phil Wood. "These accomplishments are truly a testament to the expertise and dedication of our tenured sales professionals. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and their deep-rooted industry knowledge are the driving forces behind our success, and we are proud to have such talented agents delivering exceptional results for our customers."

About John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate

John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate, founded in 1958, is the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. It is consistently the number one firm in market share in the Southwest Florida area that includes Collier and Lee counties. It is a nationally recognized company with 65 years of market experience and broad international exposure to buyers in various countries. John R. Wood has more than 800 agents and staff in 23 offices, offering luxury real estate services throughout the area. For more information, visit johnrwood.com .

