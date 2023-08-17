Pickleball Superstore, Inc. Announces its Strategic Alliance with the Association of Pickleball Players (APP), Becoming the Official Online Retailer of the APP

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Superstore, Inc., an online retailer of pickleball paddles, balls, shoes, bags and more, has officially joined forces with the APP as the official online retailer of the APP. This alliance integrates Pickleball Superstore's industry leading technology and distribution platforms with APP's in-person engagements with pickleball players via tournaments and broadcast events.

Pickleball Superstore Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pickleball Superstore, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Steve Raack, CEO and co-founder of Pickleball Superstore stated, "We started Pickleball Superstore to be community owned and player focused. This alliance with the APP furthers our mission to make a positive impact within pickleball communities around the world. We've thoroughly enjoyed working with the APP team and love their passion for the sport. There is tremendous upside with this collaboration and we could not be more excited."

"Pickleball Superstore has quickly established itself as the most-trusted and well-respected online retailer for pickleball players and fans worldwide," commented Ryan McSpadden, Chief Revenue Officer of the APP. "The APP is delighted to join forces with Pickleball Superstore, working together to provide great products, value and customer experience to an already large and fast-growing consumer base in the USA and worldwide."

About Pickleball Superstore, Inc.

Pickleball Superstore is the first and only community funded online retailer of pickleball paddles, balls, shoes, bags and more. The company operates several innovative programs, with selective strategic alliances, all focused on growing the sport of pickleball, while also doing good for the planet and the community. Pickleball Superstore proudly recycles used pickleball shoes, donates used pickleball paddles and fully offsets the company's carbon footprint. For additional information, please visit: www.pickleballsuperstore.com .

Pickleball Superstore, Inc. currently has an open Reg CF investment opportunity. For details on the raise or to participate, please visit: www.pbssinvestors.com .

About the APP

Founded in 2019, the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) serves professionals, amateurs and recreational players of all ages in the fastest growing sport in the USA. The APP operates the APP Tour, the first and only tour fully and officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball. The 2023 APP Tour slate has 16 announced tournament stops, in addition to International and Collegiate Series events. The APP also prides itself on developing the next generation of pickleball champions through its Next Gen Series, the Next Gen National Team, and other youth initiatives. For additional information, please visit: theapp.global .

Contact:

Pickleball Superstore

14662 Franklin Ave Suite F

Tustin, CA 92780

info@pickleballsuperstore.com

