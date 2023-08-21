Food52 and Chicory Form Strategic Partnership To Drive Revenue and Enhance User Experience on Food52 Site

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food52, a leading innovator in the food, cooking, and home space, and Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, today announced their strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the site's revenue generation capabilities and elevating the shopping experience for Food52's recipe enthusiasts. Chicory's contextual advertising and shoppable technology solutions seamlessly integrate with digital recipe content, empowering Food52's audience to discover, purchase, and enjoy culinary products with unparalleled convenience and efficiency.

"Food52 has a goal of building community and making it easier for people to discover great content and shop for the items they need in their kitchen and home," said Matt Greenberg, SVP, head of B2B at Food52. "Partnering with Chicory helps us deliver on that promise and helps our community of 30M shop the best ingredients across our vast library of recipes. For our brand partners, it gives us another opportunity to meaningfully connect with our community as they shop and buy across our platform."

As part of this partnership, over 50,000 Food52 recipes are now powered by Chicory's signature shoppable ingredients button. The shoppable technology allows site visitors to purchase the ingredients for their favorite recipes in just a few clicks. Chicory's integrations with more than 60 leading retailers enable visitors to complete their checkout at their preferred retailer in their area.

In addition to deploying Chicory's shoppable ingredients button, Food52 will monetize its recipe cards using Chicory Premium, a solution consisting of contextual in-recipe advertisements. Chicory's proprietary natural language processing algorithm ensures that the featured ads are hyper-relevant to the recipe content on the page, improving the overall user experience for site visitors and driving incremental sales for brands and retailers.

The partnership also allows Food52 to leverage Chicory's advertising sponsorship tactics, including Branded Cart and Featured Retailer, directly with its advertisers. This further enhances Food52's revenue generation capabilities and provides additional opportunities for brands and retailers to win the digital shelf via the Food52 site.

"We are excited to partner with Food52, a prominent and innovative player in the culinary industry," said Joey Petracca, co-founder and COO of Chicory. "Chicory's contextual commerce solutions will empower Food52 to monetize its content effectively while enabling CPGs to connect with high-intent shoppers, increase brand affinity, and drive products to cart. Together, we aim to elevate the online shopping experience for at-home chefs."

The partnership between Food52 and Chicory is helping propel the grocery e-commerce industry forward, providing a seamless and personalized shopping experience for the everyday cook and enhanced visibility and engagement opportunities for CPG brands. For more information about Food52 and Chicory, please visit food52.com and chicory.co , respectively.

With a monthly reach of more than 30 million, Food52 is a leading innovator in the food, cooking, and home space. Food52 believes that the kitchen is the heart of the home, and food is the center of a well-lived life. It has been named one of the most innovative companies in the world, one of the fastest-growing companies in America and New York City, and one of the hottest food voices on the internet. Food52 has garnered widespread media attention for its unique content-commerce-community model and best-in-class kitchen and home products, from The New York Times, the TODAY Show, The Wall Street Journal, Bon Appétit, and NPR, just to name a few. The team has been recognized for their leadership and industry-changing innovation by Fast Company, Digiday, and Folio:, among others. food52.com.

Chicory believes in the power of recipes to inspire consumers and drive commerce. As the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, Chicory transforms recipe content into commerce media. Its platform powers a network of recipe publishers and retailers that CPG brands use to reach 110 million high-intent grocery shoppers each month. Chicory's contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on 5,200+ websites and food blogs, including the Food Network, Delish and LandOLakes.com. Sites enabled with our technology take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in just a few clicks, driving products to cart for 60+ leading retailers. Learn more at www.chicory.co .

