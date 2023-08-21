Talking Rain Named Top 5 Places to Work in Washington

Talking Rain Ranked Fourth by the Puget Sound Business Journal

SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company, the makers of the bestselling sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice, has been named one of the Top 5 Places to Work in Washington by the Puget Sound Business Journal, advancing from a Top 10 rank in 2022. The prestigious award recognizes superior organizations where voices are heard, cultures are thriving, and employees are engaged.

This accomplishment is a testament to the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive corporate culture and providing a dynamic platform for creativity and learning. Recognized among similar-sized companies in the Extra-Large category, Talking Rain's ranking is reflective of employee-reported feedback measuring culture, benefits, workplace environment, and more.

In addition to providing job opportunities in the local Preston area, Talking Rain has remained steadfast in its dedication to employee growth, community building, and the establishment of meaningful connections.

"Achieving this recognition for two consecutive years is a testament to the culture we have here at Talking Rain. I am proud and honored to work alongside a team that truly lives our values of inclusivity, curiosity, and accountability," said Ken Sylvia, CEO of Talking Rain. "The acknowledgment of Talking Rain's inclusion among the Top 5 Best Places to Work in Washington by the Puget Sound Business Journal validates our strategy as we position Talking Rain for the future."

"The Talking Rain team is thrilled and honored for this recognition," said Veronica Blankenship, EVP of People at Talking Rain. "Our ongoing efforts have always centered around creating an environment where our dedicated Rain Makers can thrive, feel a sense of purpose, feel valued, have access to robust physical and mental health benefits, and have avenues for career growth."

Results for the Top 100 Best Places were announced on August 17th at an event hosted by Puget Sound Business Journal at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Talking Rain was recognized within the Top 5 extra-large companies list during the live celebration.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain Beverage Company® is a Washington-based company that has been an industry leader in the beverage space for 35 years. The company's portfolio of brands includes the bestselling flavored sparkling water, Sparkling Ice®, Sparkling Ice® +Caffeine, and Talking Rain AQA®, all of which offer better-for-you beverage options. In 2023, Talking Rain launched its new innovation program, I.C.E. Labs, bringing new beverage concepts to market through a small scale, test and learn model that allows for an iterative approach to product development. With a commitment to developing best-in-class brands and driving meaningful community engagement, Talking Rain is creating connections with every sip.

Talking Rain is building a sustainable future in an ever-changing market space. The company is committed to crafting products and embracing practices that build a better future for business, communities, and the planet.

