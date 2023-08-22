SeriousFun Children's Network Names Pediatric and Camp Medicine Expert Dr. Laura Blaisdell as New Medical Advisor

Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a board-certified, public health-trained pediatrician, joins SeriousFun to support and guide medical operations and planning throughout the Network

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeriousFun Children's Network (SeriousFun), the leading network of medical specialty camps in the world, providing camp experiences to children living with more than 130 medical conditions, has named Dr. Laura Blaisdell as the organization's Medical Advisor. Blaisdell will play an integral part of the SeriousFun team where she will provide medical support and resources to help strengthen medical systems and safety, evaluate and guide growth and expansion, and serve as the organization's voice and representative within the medical community.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Blaisdell to SeriousFun. As a public health-trained pediatrician, she brings extensive knowledge and skill in pediatric medicine to our growing organization, as well as being an expert in vaccine policy and camp medicine," said Blake Maher, CEO of SeriousFun. "Additionally, her clinical and research experience will provide insightful and strategic guidance to SeriousFun as we work to deliver more life-changing camp experiences to children living with serious medical conditions all around the world."

Dr. Blaisdell received a B.A. from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, and a medical doctorate and public health degree (MD/MPH) at the University of Minnesota. Her professional roles have included serving as President of the Maine American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the Institutional Review Board (IRB) Chair at Maine Medical Center, Chief of Pediatrics at InterMed Pediatrics, and a Trustee to Mercy Hospital in Portland. Dr. Blaisdell's camp medicine experience comes from time spent as Medical Director at Camp Winnebago in Maine.

"I'm eager to join this community and begin supporting camps, kids, families, and caregivers all around the world," said Blaisdell. "SeriousFun has a strong history of delivering camp experiences that have a lasting impact on so many individuals and communities. The organization's mission is so close to my heart and I look forward to contributing to the safety, growth, and sustainability of this important organization."

About Serious Fun's Network

SeriousFun Children's Network is the leading network of medical specialty camps in the world, comprised of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. Following the founding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp by Paul Newman in 1988, he and other like-hearted individuals opened similar camps around the world, ultimately joining together to form SeriousFun Children's Network. Thanks to a shared vision and collective contributions, the Network has evolved to become the leader in the field of medical specialty camps, delivering more than 1.7 million life-changing experiences to children and families from more than 50 countries. Each member camp is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent upon private funding to serve all children at no cost to their families. To learn more about SeriousFun, visit www.seriousfun.org .

