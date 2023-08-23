Donations made starting today through Sept. 3 will support education and youth development initiatives across the Midwest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With back-to-school season underway, food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) launched an in-store fundraiser through the SpartanNash Foundation, benefiting youth education nonprofit Junior Achievement (JA).

SpartanNash Foundation Teams Up with Junior Achievement for Back-to-School In-Store Fundraiser (PRNewswire)

JA's mission is "to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy." The organization recently teamed up with SpartanNash and the Food Industry Association to develop programs that inspire students to explore career paths in the food industry. JA helps students learn about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship through engaging, hands-on educational programs. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward expanding educational curriculums, including in-school programming and volunteer resources.

"The SpartanNash Foundation strives to provide our communities with hope for a better future, and we are proud to support education and nurture the career aspirations of tomorrow's leaders," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President of Communications and SpartanNash Foundation Executive Director Adrienne Chance, who was recently appointed to serve on the Board of Directors for JA of Michigan Great Lakes. "Our partnership with Junior Achievement signifies more than just imparting financial literacy and educational resources; it's about inspiring a vibrant community of youth to help them make informed decisions into adulthood."

Store guests can donate at participating SpartanNash-operated retail stores, including Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market and fuel centers. Between today and Sept. 3, donations of $1, $5 or $10 will be accepted at checkout, with the option to round up totals to the nearest dollar to support JA. Online donations are also possible through Fast Lane.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with SpartanNash, an organization sharing our passion for empowering young individuals," said Junior Achievement of Michigan Great Lakes President and CEO Bill Coderre. "We passionately believe students who engage with JA programming gain a profound grasp of economic dynamics, thus equipping them to navigate future choices with unwavering confidence. We are grateful to form a meaningful partnership with SpartanNash enabling us to extend this vital mission among the young minds who shape our communities."

To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation and its impact, visit spartannash.com/foundation.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.



CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP, Communications

SpartanNash

press@spartannash.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SpartanNash