Synthetica Bio Strengthens Leadership Team with Industry Experts to Accelerate Strategic Growth

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetica Bio, a privately held healthcare technology company developing an enterprise-grade, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) platform for biopharma, today announced the appointment of five highly accomplished healthcare tech executives to its leadership team: John Crupi as Chief Technology Officer; Tyrone Richardson as Chief Commercial Officer; Alexi Polenur as Vice President of Engineering; Brian Dranka, Ph.D., as Vice President of Product and Marketing; and Kirby Bloom as Vice President of Data and AI Engineering.

Synthetica Bio's expanded executive team will advance the development of the company's GenAI platform to provide actionable knowledge to biopharma companies to drive drug development, clinical trials and commercial activity in a secure and efficient manner.

"Our company's leadership team is proud to welcome five talented individuals with diverse expertise in engineering, business development, commercialization and beyond," said Simon Arkell, Chief Executive Officer of Synthetica Bio. "These experts will be instrumental in driving our innovations forward. With their valuable contributions and collective demonstrated experience, we know we are well-positioned to build truly compelling solutions for the biopharma industry and stand out from the flurry of startups we have recently seen launch. Synthetica Bio is poised to shape the future of GenAI's contributions to pharma in meaningful and impactful ways, delivering solutions that resonate with our customers and the industry."

About John Crupi

Prior to co-founding Synthetica Bio, John Crupi was CTO at Predixion and JackBe. Mr. Crupi brings three decades of experience building enterprise scale applications for real-time systems. He has been awarded as a Sun Microsystems Distinguished Engineer and is a three-time Washingtonian Tech Titan. Mr. Crupi has a M.S. in Engineering Administration with a sub-focus in AI from the George Washington University and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering for the University of Maryland.

About Tyrone Richardson

Formerly Vice President of Sales at Deep Lens, Tyrone Richardson, brings his expertise in business development in sales of research services to Synthetica Bio. Mr. Richardson held numerous sales leadership positions at Caris Life Sciences, Inform Diagnostics, and other companies. He has invaluable career experience in AI/ML, data integration, diagnostics, genomics and clinical trials. Mr. Richardson received his M.B.A. in Health Care Management from Marylhurst University and his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Oregon.

About Alexi Polenur

An accomplished engineering executive with more than 20 years' experience in enterprise software development, business intelligence, AI real-time data processing, big data and cloud technologies, Alexi Polenur was most recently the Vice President of Engineering and AI at Graphene Edge (formerly Gravetti). Previously, he led architecture and engineering as Director IoT Edge AI and Analytics at Greenwave Systems Inc.; Director, IoT Engineering at Predixion Software, among other companies. Mr. Polenur holds an M.S. in Computer Science and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, both from the National Technical University of Ukraine.

About Brian Dranka, Ph.D.

Brian Dranka, Ph.D. brings over a decade of experience leading teams to build category-defining research products, data, and software for life science and health tech companies. Brian was VP of Marketing at Paradigm prior to joining Synthetica Bio and has held several roles in Growth, Product, and Marketing at companies working to unlock insights from biomedical data. He holds a Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Pathology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

About Kirby Bloom

Kirby Bloom has over twenty years of experience architecting large-scale data analytic platforms across the healthcare and life sciences industry. His most recent role was CTO at LunaDNA, an interactive platform enabling research for disease registries. Prior to that, he was Head of Software for Applied Genomics at Illumina, building solutions serving custom sequencing, research-use-only and consumer markets. Kirby holds an M.S. in Data Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Synthetica Bio

Synthetica Bio is a privately held healthcare technology company based in Laguna Beach, California that is developing the next generation of safe and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions for the biopharma industry. The Synthetica Bio platform leverages and optimizes multiple large language models (LLMs) and vector databases to ingest real-time data streams and make actionable knowledge directly available to biopharma discovery, clinical, and commercial teams. The platform enables healthcare professionals to rapidly leverage the power of GenAI within compliance of data security standards required by the industry.

