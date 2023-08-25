Pinkberry Cozies Up to the Fall Season with Spiced Autumn Cider Frozen Yogurt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com) introduces the new Spiced Autumn Cider frozen yogurt, now available in participating stores nationwide for a limited time until November 2, 2023.

New Spiced Autumn Cider from Pinkberry Celebrates Fall's Arrival Now Available for a Limited Time

Capturing the change of season and the flavors of fall with each spoonful, the new Spiced Autumn Cider tart frozen yogurt is the perfect balance of crisp apple flavor and warm cider spice in a frozen sweet treat. The new swirl is topped with crumbole, apple cinnamon pie topping and ground cinnamon.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new limited time swirl," said Melissa Hubbell, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Our Spiced Autumn Cider tart offers guests the perfect combination of comforting fall flavors in a cool and refreshing swirl!"

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Spiced Autumn Cider™

Promotional Combination:

Spiced Autumn Cider™ frozen yogurt topped with crumbole, apple cinnamon pie topping and ground cinnamon

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 3,00 locations in 35 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

