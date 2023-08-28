Cisco and Nutanix Forge Global Strategic Partnership to Simplify Hybrid Multicloud and Fuel Business Transformation

News Summary:

Global strategic partnership aims to accelerate customers' hybrid multicloud adoption, foster innovation, and provide seamless customer experience.

Together, Cisco and Nutanix aim to deliver the industry's most complete hybrid cloud solution to simplify customer operations, maximize resiliency, and accelerate IT transformation.

Cisco Compute Hyperconverged with Nutanix aims to accelerate infrastructure and application delivery anywhere through best-in-class cloud operations, unparalleled flexibility, and industry-leading customer support and resiliency.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco, the leader in enterprise networking and security, and Nutanix, Inc., a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced a global strategic partnership to accelerate hybrid multicloud deployments by offering the industry's most complete hyperconverged solution for IT modernization and business transformation.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco) (PRNewswire)

IT organizations continue to face significant operational hurdles and urgent sustainability and security concerns as a result of increasing multicloud complexity. This new partnership answers these challenges by simplifying and accelerating the delivery of infrastructure and applications, at a global scale, through best-in-class cloud operating models, unparalleled flexibility, and automated resiliency with industry-leading customer support.

"Customers are asking for solutions that are simple, sustainable, and future-ready," said Jeremy Foster, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Compute. "This partnership answers with a complete solution spanning virtual compute, networking and storage across customer data centers and public clouds. By combining Cisco's award-winning SaaS-managed compute portfolio with Nutanix's market-proven cloud platform software, we can help customers develop a balanced approach to power modern workloads on-prem and in the cloud."

"As organizations look to keep up with the pace of innovation, they need an integrated hardware and software platform to support application deployment anywhere," said Tarkan Maner, chief commercial officer at Nutanix. "This partnership will deliver an expanded market opportunity for both organizations as they tackle the challenges of standardizing, simplifying, and securing environments across the data center, in public cloud and the edge."

The new offering integrates Cisco's SaaS-managed compute and networking infrastructure (Cisco Unified Computing System with Cisco Intersight) with the Nutanix Cloud Platform (Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure, Nutanix Cloud Manager, Nutanix Unified Storage, and Nutanix Desktop Services) and will be sold by Cisco using its extensive go-to-market reach. Customers will benefit from a fully integrated and validated solution that is sold, built, managed and supported holistically for a seamless end-to-end experience. The solution will offer flexible deployment options with support for Cisco UCS rack and blade servers, including initial support for C-Series Servers and planned, future support for UCS X-Series, winner of the 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product of the Year Award and CRN's 2023 Tech Innovator Award. The new offering will integrate advanced Cisco servers (UCS), networking and security (ACI), and management (UCS Manager, Intersight) with the Nutanix Cloud Platform software.

The Nutanix Cloud Platform provides a consistent cloud operating model with a single platform for running applications and data across data centers, edges and public clouds. To best support application deployments, from mission critical workloads to AI-driven innovation, performance and capacity scale linearly, resilience is delivered from the ground up with self-healing nodes, and persistent storage is natively integrated.

Following today's announcement, Cisco and Nutanix will enable their global sales teams and partners worldwide to offer an exciting new solution combining best-in-class technologies and collaborative go-to-market support, driven by the Cisco team. Solution availability is expected in the next 90 days.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About Nutanix

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running apps and data across clouds. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @Nutanix.

Cisco Forward-Looking Statements

Nutanix Forward-Looking Statements

