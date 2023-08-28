Index Fund Advisors (IFA) Hires Former Senior Investment Consultant to Drive Expansion of Institutional Investment Plan Business

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Index Fund Advisors (IFA) announced today that Mark J. Higgins, CFA, CFP® has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President, Institutional Advisor to expand its presence in the institutional market. Mr. Higgins brings more than twelve years of experience serving large institutional investors, such as endowments, foundations, public pension plans, and a variety of corporate plans. He is also a widely respected financial historian and author. His articles appear regularly in publications, such as the Museum of American Finance's Financial History magazine and the CFA Institute's Enterprising Investor. Finally, his upcoming book, Investing in U.S. Financial History, provides a comprehensive, 233-year history of the U.S. financial system. Mr. Higgins recounted how his research led him to IFA:

"Over the past four years, I have buried myself in the past to understand how the U.S. financial system and investment management industry evolved. The discoveries inevitably led me to IFA. History and personal experience revealed that the greatest challenge for trustees is managing the structural instability of their governance. Therefore, I firmly believe that the best strategy for achieving long-term success is to establish a sensible and durable risk-appropriate target allocation, adhere to a disciplined rebalancing strategy, and utilize passively managed index funds. After years of searching, I am both excited and relieved to have found a firm committed to this philosophy."

IFA Founder and CEO, Mark Hebner added, "We are excited to have Mark join the IFA team to further build upon the strong foundation we have built in the institutional market. His background in financial history, coupled with his extensive experience working with large institutional investors, will be crucial to delivering a more suitable governance and investment approach to institutional plan trustees."

Founded in 1999, IFA is a fee-only advisory and wealth management firm that provides risk-appropriate, returns-optimized, globally diversified investment strategies with a fiduciary standard of care. Based in Irvine, California, IFA provides investment advice to individual and institutional accounts, including, IRA's, 401(k), 403(b), pensions, endowments, foundations, non-profits, corporations, public and private institutions.

As of June 30, 2023, more than 2,400 clients nationally entrusted IFA to manage approximately $4.71 billion of their assets.

