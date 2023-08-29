Silicon Valley Innovations Launches NasoClenz® In Multi-Billion Dollar Nasal Healthcare Market

Med-Tech Entrepreneur and World-Renowned Surgeon Dr. Gail Lebovic Created NasoClenz to Revolutionize Nasal Hygiene, Health & Well-being

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Innovations, Inc. (SVI) recently launched its innovative product, NasoClenz®, developed by Dr. Gail Lebovic, a world-renowned surgeon, avid inventor, and med-tech entrepreneur. Dr. Lebovic recognized the importance of nasal hygiene to surgical outcomes and one's overall health, leading to the creation of the NasoClenz line of products.

"...picking your nose can lead to serious infections. It's an unsightly and often chronic bad habit."

The SVI team has 25+ years of experience bringing innovative healthcare products to market. With NasoClenz, they have created a comfortable, convenient, and cost-effective antiseptic cleansing kit designed to reduce germs, clear debris, and moisturize the nose.

The creator of NasoClenz and CEO of SVI, Dr. Lebovic, commented, "Most people don't realize that the nose harbors bacteria and harmful airborne particles that can cause serious health problems like allergies, asthma, sinus infections, and upper respiratory problems. As a surgeon, I became keenly aware of the strong connection between nasal contamination and health problems. I couldn't ignore the potential benefits of something as simple as cleaning our noses. No doubt, nasal cleansing will have a significant positive impact on our overall health and wellness – just like we've seen with oral hygiene. We've designed these products to work just like a toothbrush, but for the nose."

NasoClenz is the first product of its kind to enter the multi-billion-dollar nasal healthcare market, which to date mainly offers sinus rinses and pharmaceutical sprays. In contrast, NasoClenz combines a physician-formulated, proprietary antiseptic gel with an anatomically designed applicator to help kill germs, clear debris, and moisturize the nose without the discomfort associated with rinses and sprays. NasoClenz products are clinically tested, designed to be comfortable, convenient, cost-effective, and easy to use at home, traveling, or at work.

Lebovic adds, "As a physician, it's important to create products that make a positive difference in people's lives. Products need to be readily available, affordable, and comfortable – and, they have to work. There's been very little innovation in nasal hygiene. I see this as a great opportunity in a space with strong demand and future growth."

Many people think that nose-picking is a way to clean the nose. Dr. Keith Matheny with Collin County ENT says, "The skin on our fingers is contaminated with bacteria and picking your nose can lead to serious infections. It's an unsightly and often chronic bad habit."

Most allergies, sinus and respiratory illnesses begin enter the body through the nose. The World Health Organization estimates that respiratory disorders cause over 4M deaths yearly, and almost 40% of the world's population suffers from allergic sensitivity to airborne particles. Early clinical studies have shown the benefits of using NasoClenz for people with allergies and those who use CPAP. Over 155M people in the US suffering with allergies, sinus, or respiratory problems buy nasal relief products regularly. Since its limited release in December 2022, NasoClenz has seen exponential growth, illustrating its significant relevance to the nasal hygiene, allergy, travel, cough/cold, and CPAP markets.

NasoClenz recently debuted at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Conference in San Diego. Dr. Lebovic adds, "This was a major milestone for our company as we connected with 250 retail buyers, representing over 160,000 retail outlets, who collectively buy $650 Billion in goods and services each year. We also met with several potential global partners who identified NasoClenz as one of the most innovative products they've seen in the allergy, cough/cold and wellness sectors." In May 2023 NasoClenz ranked #1 most innovative product to watch by the Hamacher Resource Group as cited in Drug Store News.

SVI's John Papandrea, Head of Global Sales, says, "The reception from attendees at NACDS was overwhelmingly positive. These retailers praised our products' clinical benefits, design, and innovative aspects."

NasoClenz products are made in the USA, FDA registered, patented, HSA/FSA approved, and backed by a highly experienced clinical, engineering, and manufacturing team. NasoClenz is available for purchase on NasoClenz.com, Amazon, and select retailers.

About Silicon Valley Innovations

SVI is committed to developing creative solutions to everyday problems to help people lead happier, healthier lives. Founded by Dr. Gail Lebovic, internationally recognized as an expert in Oncoplastic Breast Surgery, avid creative inventor, entrepreneur, and expert in Women's Healthcare. With 25+ years of experience in the medical device industry, Lebovic and her team are committed to creating unique products that solve significant health problems. With the creation of NasoClenz, she seized the opportunity to revolutionize the nasal hygiene market to positively impact the body's overall health and wellness. Currently CEO of Silicon Valley Innovations, Inc., Dr. Lebovic holds over 50 US patents, and is an Adjunct Senior Fellow ǀ Faculty of Engineering at the University of Canterbury, New Zealand.

To learn more, visit svi-inc.com and www.nasoclenz.com.

Contact: nasoclenz@avaansmedia.com

