Bespin Global US Wins Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award for North America

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespin Global today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award for North America.

Bespin Global was recognized for its exceptional contributions to the growth and customer success within the Google Cloud ecosystem. The company's successful move into the substantial North American cloud market, following prosperous expansions into Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, and the Middle East, highlights its adaptability and ability to deliver innovative cloud solutions globally.

Bespin Global receives the '2023 Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award' at Google Cloud Next 2023 in San Francisco, California, USA. From left to right: Evan Trickey, Senior Account Executive; Ashleigh Greene, Senior Account Executive; Sunny Kim, CEO of Bespin Global; Aditya Deshmukh, Vice President of Engineering; and Jeffrey Dori, Director of Sales at Bespin Global US. (PRNewswire)

The Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award celebrates partners that have shown remarkable growth and a strong commitment to their customers. Bespin Global's rapid growth in North America, marked by a significant increase in sales revenue within just two years, shows its unwavering dedication to customer success and innovation.

"Receiving the Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award for North America from Google Cloud is a remarkable honor," said Sunny Kim, CEO of Bespin Global. "Our achievement goes beyond just expansion; it's about how we've been able to add value to our customers. Our tailored solutions, quick and efficient service delivery, and our commitment to understanding and fulfilling customer needs have been instrumental in our growth. This award serves as a testament to our firm commitment to helping our customers thrive in the cloud."

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Bespin Global as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

Bespin Global's recent accomplishment in North America follows previous recognitions, including the 2019 Reseller Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific and the 2018 Breakthrough Partner of the Year for Japan and Asia Pacific. The 2023 award marks Bespin Global's first win in North America, demonstrating its successful expansion strategy.

About Bespin Global

Bespin Global is a leading provider of comprehensive cloud services, enabling businesses to adopt, manage, and optimize the power of cloud technologies. With trust from over 4,500 customers, a skilled team of cloud experts, and a broad global presence, Bespin Global continues to guide businesses toward the future of digital transformation. For more information, visit www.bespinglobal.us.

