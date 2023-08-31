NULASTIN® Customer Service Recognized As Best In Class

Keeping CX in the family and customers at the forefront

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NULASTIN®, the leading hair care brand known for their HAIR, LASH, and BROW follicle fortifying serums, has become a fan favorite for another, less front-facing reason: a Customer Service Team that operates as a family.

Led by Director Ami Bledsoe, NULASTIN's small but mighty CX team is composed of 3 full-time members and 4 part-time representatives. The kicker? While many teams call themselves 'family', you'll find a majority of this team's names upon the same family tree.

A strong customer experience is crucial, and at the heart of that experience is quality customer service. At NULASTIN, customer satisfaction is such a priority that NULASTIN offers a 100% Lifetime Performance Guarantee, meaning customers don't have to "hurry" to return a product if they aren't seeing immediate results. This is a big benefit for customer results.

Regularly the subject of heartfelt customer reviews, NULASTIN's CX team has become the heartbeat of the brand, and the numbers speak for themselves. Across all channels, with ~12,000 tickets per month, they boast a first response time of 4 minutes and 48 seconds with a resolution time of 32 minutes and 24 seconds on email. On the live chat feature, users can expect a response within as little as 25 seconds. A reflection of their hard work around the clock comes in the form of a customer satisfaction score is 4.85/5. When compared to industry performance only 2% of accounts have a 5/5 rating.

"The NULASTIN CX Team is empowered with autonomy, enabling them to provide the best solution for our customers. We understand, and we celebrate individual needs and preferences." said Ami Bledsoe. "Every day I am somehow more impressed with the CX Team through the customer reviews received and the unheard-of promptness in response time. Tell me the last time a company responded to your email in under five minutes? Saying I'm proud of the CX Team would be an undersell. Amazed is more accurate."

NULASTIN®, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado is the original, undisputed leader in helping people look and feel their best through novel elastin replenishment. The women-owned business is redefining what it means to be a beauty brand by focusing on performance-driven, scientifically backed, ethically derived results.

