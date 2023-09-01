Asia Pacific Entrepreneurs Association (APEA) Established to Promote Regional Business Development

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Mission and Vision

The Asia Pacific Entrepreneurs Association is commonly referred to as "APEA". APEA serves as a vital platform for young entrepreneurs to engage in dialogue, exchange ideas, and foster collaborative efforts throughout the Asia Pacific region.

APEA's primary mission is to empower its members to venture into the international trade arena, explore untapped business opportunities, facilitate seamless overseas operations, and establish global networks. Furthermore, APEA aspires to nominate outstanding entrepreneurs to participate in relevant summits and activities organized by esteemed international organizations for example PECC (Pacific Economic Cooperation Council), WEF (World Economic Forum), U.N.(United Nations). The association is committed to driving technological innovation, igniting talent and creativity, and harnessing emerging technologies as key drivers for societal advancement and economic growth. Additionally, APEA is dedicated to promoting cultural exchange and cultivating an inclusive, open, and mutually enriching platform that fosters continuous cross-cultural collaboration and innovation.

APEA operates under the expert guidance of the President of the PFGC and Chairman of PECC Antonio Basilio, who assuming the role of Chairman of APEA's Advisory Committee. His astute leadership provides clear direction and effective management for APEA's initiatives.

With its visionary goals and esteemed leadership, APEA is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping a thriving business landscape and fostering economic growth and innovation in the Asia Pacific region. The association's commitment to collaboration and progress sets the stage for a prosperous and interconnected future for young entrepreneurs and business leaders in the region and beyond.

Successful Launch Ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Entrepreneurs Association and Asia-Pacific Business Leaders Forum

On August 20, 2023, the launch ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Entrepreneurs Association and the Asia-Pacific Business Leaders Forum, organized by the Asia-Pacific Entrepreneurs Association (APEA), was successfully held. The forum welcomed esteemed guests from the business and political sectors, including Antonio Basilio, Chairman of the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC) in the Philippines, Xu Jinghong, Former Vice-Chairman of APEC China Business Council, Jin Xu, President of the China Society of international Trade, Liang Zhicong, former Executive Director of Oracle Corporation Asia Pacific and Chairman of Ying'an Global Business Group, Wu Shichun, Founding Partner of Plum Ventures, Zhang Jun, Founding Partner of China-Europe Capital and former Vice President of Huawei Technologies Co., and other prominent figures. Together, they discussed the new challenges and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.

APEA (Asia-Pacific Entrepreneurs Association) was established within the overall framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and Development Program, with Antonio Basilio serving as the Chairman of the Advisory Committee. Its primary focus is to assist members in entering the international trade arena, exploring new business opportunities, facilitating overseas operations, and establishing global connections. APEA also strives to promote technological innovation, inspire creative talent, and make emerging technologies an important engine for social progress and economic growth. Additionally, it is committed to fostering cultural exchanges, building an open, inclusive, and mutually learning platform, and continuously promoting cooperation and innovation across cultures.

In the current context of rapidly changing international dynamics and a once-in-a-century global transformation, new challenges and opportunities have emerged, requiring us to adopt a fresh perspective and mindset to face and seize them. As a vital component of the global economy and the most dynamic growth region, the Asia-Pacific economy injects strong momentum into regional development, with young entrepreneurs in the Asia-Pacific region representing a new hope for sustained and robust global economic growth. Against this backdrop, the launch of APEA and the hosting of the forum will add significant impetus to strengthening communication and coordination within the region, optimizing resource allocation, and promoting sustainable and synergistic development of the regional economy.

Address by the APEA Chairmanship

In their address, Antonio Basilio and Xu Jinghong, Chairman of APEA, highlighted the impact of regional economic development on young entrepreneurs and provided guidance on how they can leverage regional economic growth to discover business opportunities and achieve personal growth and transformation.

Antonio Basilio emphasized that the Asia-Pacific region possesses a wealth of young talent who can benefit from and contribute to regional prosperity through income generation, employment opportunities, and support. APEA aims to provide these aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary tools, support, and opportunities to thrive in the regional economic landscape. By harnessing the power of regional economic integration, APEA aims to empower young entrepreneurs to benefit from larger markets, networks, and resources. Additionally, APEA seeks to establish an ecosystem that supports youth entrepreneurship, actively collaborating with governments and businesses to create a conducive environment that encourages innovation and fosters entrepreneurial development.

In his address, Xu Jinghong pointed out that the era is filled with uncertainty and complexity. The rapid advancement of science and technology, as well as the ever-changing international relations, bring both opportunities and challenges. Xu Jinghong emphasized that the youth are the hope of the future, as they possess the greatest creativity and vitality. The establishment of the Asia-Pacific Young Entrepreneurs Council is a positive development, representing the willingness of young people to engage in exchange and exploration for a better future and to unite and collaborate effectively. As someone who has traveled a long journey in life, Xu Jinghong expressed his willingness to support the efforts of young people at this moment, using his life experience to explore the future together.

Launch of the Asia-Pacific Elite Leaders Initiative

At the conclusion of the forum, the Asia-Pacific Elite Leaders Initiative was officially launched. The program, which falls under the overall framework of economic cooperation and development in the Asia-Pacific region, is jointly initiated by the Asia-Pacific Young Entrepreneurs Association, APEC Voices, and relevant organizations from the World Economic Forum in Davos, including managers, core members, and past representatives. The program aims to identify world-class leaders from the Asia-Pacific region, accompany them in their growth journey, and inject a continuous source of engine power into the economic prosperity and sustainable development of the Asia-Pacific region.

