Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASD:ABNB) will replace Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASD:NWL) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Lincoln National and Newell Brands will replace UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.





S&P 500 constituent Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASD:WBA) in the S&P 100. Walgreens Boots Alliance is no longer representative of the mega-cap market space. Walgreens Boots Alliance will remain in the S&P 500.





Permian Resources Corp. (NYSE:PR), Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASD:GLPI), GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY), Morningstar Inc. (NASD:MORN), Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST), Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN), Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST), Weatherford International plc (NASD:WFRD) and Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) will replace Omnicell Inc. (NASD:OMCL), Papa John's International Inc. (NASD:PZZA), Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE:SXT), Cathay General Bancorp (NASD:CATY), Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR), Xerox Holdings Corp. (NASD:XRX), Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW), Tripadvisor Inc. (NASD:TRIP), JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASD:JBLU), and Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. The constituents being removed from the S&P MidCap 400 will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing Trinseo plc (NYSE:TSE), The Aaron's Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN), NETGEAR Inc. (NASD:NTGR), Coherus Biosciences Inc. (NASD:CHRS), 8X8 Inc. (NASD:EGHT), Office Properties Income Trust (NASD:OPI), AngioDynamics Inc. (NASD:ANGO), Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD:VNDA), Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL), and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASD:ENTA) respectively.





Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT), Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT), Premier Inc. (NASD:PINC) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will replace FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF), RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX), Zynex Inc. (NASD:ZYXI), Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASD:ANIK) and Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASD:CPSI) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.





RBC Bearings Inc. (NYSE:RBC) will replace Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the S&P MidCap 400. Hawaiian Electric Industries is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Sept. 18, 2023 S&P 500 Addition Blackstone BX Financials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P 500 Addition Airbnb ABNB Consumer Discretionary Sept. 18, 2023 S&P 500 Deletion Lincoln National LNC Financials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P 500 Deletion Newell Brands NWL Consumer Discretionary Sept. 18, 2023 S&P 100 Addition Deere DE Industrials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P 100 Deletion Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Consumer Staples Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Permian Resources PR Energy Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Gaming & Leisure Properties GLPI Real Estate Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition GoDaddy GDDY Information Technology Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Morningstar MORN Financials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Ally Financial ALLY Financials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Vistra VST Utilities Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Vail Resorts MTN Consumer Discretionary Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Sensata Technologies Holding ST Industrials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Weatherford International WFRD Energy Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Fidelity National Financial FNF Financials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition RBC Bearings RBC Industrials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Omnicell OMCL Health Care Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Papa John's Intl PZZA Consumer Discretionary Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Sensient Technologies SXT Materials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Cathay General Bancorp CATY Financials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Energizer Holdings ENR Consumer Staples Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Xerox Holdings XRX Information Technology Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Highwoods Properties HIW Real Estate Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Tripadvisor TRIP Communication Services Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion JetBlue Airways JBLU Industrials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Foot Locker FL Consumer Discretionary Sept. 18, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Hawaiian Electric Industries HE Utilities Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Lincoln National LNC Financials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Newell Brands NWL Consumer Discretionary Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Omnicell OMCL Health Care Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Papa John's Intl PZZA Consumer Discretionary Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Sensient Technologies SXT Materials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Cathay General Bancorp CATY Financials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Energizer Holdings ENR Consumer Staples Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Xerox Holdings XRX Information Technology Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Highwoods Properties HIW Real Estate Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition TripAdvisor TRIP Communication Services Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition JetBlue Airways JBLU Industrials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Foot Locker FL Consumer Discretionary Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Hannon Armstrong HASI Financials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT Financials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Liberty Energy LBRT Energy Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Premier PINC Health Care Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Apple Hospitality REIT APLE Real Estate Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion UNIQURE N.V. QURE Health Care Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Universal Insurance Holdings UVE Financials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Trinseo TSE Materials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion The Aaron's Company AAN Consumer Discretionary Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion NETGEAR NTGR Information Technology Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Coherus Biosciences CHRS Health Care Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion 8X8 EGHT Information Technology Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Office Properties Income Trust OPI Real Estate Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion AngioDynamics ANGO Health Care Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA Health Care Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Orion Office REIT ONL Real Estate Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Enanta Pharmaceuticals ENTA Health Care Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion FutureFuel FF Materials Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion RE/MAX Holdings RMAX Real Estate Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Zynex ZYXI Health Care Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Anika Therapeutics ANIK Health Care Sept. 18, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Computer Programs Systems CPSI Health Care

