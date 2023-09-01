Mazda Reports August Sales Results

August Marks the 11th Straight Month of Year-Over-Year Gains

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August sales of 30,174 vehicles, an increase of 18.7 percent compared to August 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 244,586 vehicles; an increase of 27.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in August, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 14.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,752 vehicles in August, an increase of 26 percent compared to August 2022 .

Sales Highlights

- Best-ever August sales of CX-30 with 6,630 vehicles sold.

- Best-ever sales of CX-90 PHEV with 1,700 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada , Inc., (MCI) reported August sales of 5,364 vehicles, an increase of 12.8 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 38,227 vehicles; an increase of 8.9 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported August sales of 5,532 vehicles, an increase of 8.0 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 46,340 vehicles; an increase of 79 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























August August YOY % % MTD

August August YOY % % MTD



2023 2022 Change DSR

2023 2022 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,611 2,100 24.3 % 19.7 %

20,732 18,120 14.4 % 14.4 %

Mazda 3 Sdn 1,596 888 79.7 % 73.1 %

11229 7,259 54.7 % 54.7 %

Mazda 3 HB 1,015 1,212 (16.3) % (19.4) %

9503 10,861 (12.5) % (12.5) %























Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 335 (100.0) % (100.0) %























MX-5 Miata 733 752 (2.5) % (6.1) %

6,966 3,819 82.4 % 82.4 %

MX-5 347 327 6.1 % 2.2 %

3727 1,406 165.1 % 165.1 %

MXR 386 425 (9.2) % (12.5) %

3239 2,413 34.2 % 34.2 %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 6,630 4,765 39.1 % 34.0 %

52378 32,532 61.0 % 61.0 %

CX-5 13,649 12,920 5.6 % 1.7 %

106113 105,733 0.4 % 0.4 %

CX-9 9 2,106 (99.6) % (99.6) %

17428 20,205 (13.7) % (13.7) %

CX-50 2,602 2,783 (6.5) % (10.0) %

28302 10,553 168.2 % 168.2 %

MX-30 6 0 - -

100 324 (69.1) % (69.1) %

CX-90 2,234 0 - -

8724 0 - -

CX-90P 1,700 0 - -

3843 0 - -

CARS 3,344 2,852 17.3 % 12.9 %

27,698 22,274 24.4 % 24.4 %

TRUCKS 26,830 22,574 18.9 % 14.5 %

216,888 169,347 28.1 % 28.1 %























TOTAL 30,174 25,426 18.7 % 14.3 %

244,586 191,621 27.6 % 27.6 %













































*Selling Days 27 26





204 204





























