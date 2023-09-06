Powerhouse Dynamics Returns as a Key Sponsor of FSTEC 2023, Taking Place Sept. 13-15 in Dallas, Texas

Leading IoT Solution Provider to Showcase Open Kitchen Innovation for Foodservice Sustainability and Efficiency at Booth IAP2

BOSTON and DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By harnessing the power of Powerhouse Dynamics' enterprise-level Open Kitchen® IoT platform, the nation's top restaurant and foodservice brands have increased their operational efficiency and reduced their costs—often realizing millions of dollars in annual savings.

Open Kitchen enables foodservice organizations to connect, automate, and control multiple equipment brands

Today, Powerhouse Dynamics, a Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) company, demonstrated its commitment to further expanding its impact as a Gold Sponsor of FSTEC, a major restaurant technology conference and trade show taking place Sept. 13-15, 2023, in Dallas.

Open Kitchen by Powerhouse Dynamics enables multi-site restaurants, convenience stores, supermarkets, and other foodservice organizations to connect, automate, and control multiple equipment brands, manage food safety tasks and compliance, distribute recipes and menus remotely, monitor refrigeration temperatures, and manage their energy, all in a single, secure platform.

By visiting booth IAP2, participants will have a chance to:

Meet 1-on-1 with the company's onsite experts to explore Open Kitchen's suite of solutions and how it can improve foodservice operations while generating cost savings.

Experience Middleby company Carter-Hoffmann 's automated PUC food locker in action and explore its latest integration with Open Kitchen.

Learn how to drive additional energy cost savings using AI. Powerhouse Dynamics recently introduced DemandSmart —an AI-driven software module that restaurants are adding to their Open Kitchen energy management solution. DemandSmart is helping Open Kitchen customers reduce peak demand charges for electricity, which can comprise as much as 50% of their bills, and enhance their overall energy and carbon footprint savings.

"With the continued labor shortage still plaguing the restaurant and foodservice industries, operators need new ways to maximize performance by ensuring that important tasks and equipment aren't inadvertently overlooked. We're excited when our clients tell us that Open Kitchen helps keep them at full strength," said Jay Fiske, President of Powerhouse Dynamics.

The firm's leaders will also participate in Branded Hospitality Ventures' Innovation Forum, "Come on Down … For the Spice is Right," on Thurs., Sept. 14 at 9:30 am CT. In an engaging forum, audience members will guess operators' most pressing challenges live and then dive into solutions that solve these common pain points.

Individuals who would like to learn more at FSTEC should contact Drew Holst, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, at drew@powerhousedynamics.com.

About Powerhouse Dynamics

Founded in 2009 and acquired by The Middleby Corporation in 2019, Powerhouse Dynamics of Boston, MA, is the leading provider of "Internet of Things" (IoT)-based solutions to connect, analyze, and control equipment to deliver enterprise-wide operational efficiencies. The company and its leaders have received many honors, including a 2022 Maverick Award from Inspire Brands®, Inc. as its most innovative equipment supplier. To learn more, visit powerhousedynamics.com.

About Carter-Hoffmann and The Middleby Corporation

Carter-Hoffmann is a Middleby Corporation brand. The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company's pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, the state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens and Middleby Residential Showrooms showcase and demonstrate the most advanced Middleby brand solutions. In 2022, Middleby was named a World's Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity.

For more information on Carter-Hoffmann, see carter-hoffmann.com. For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company brands, please visit middleby.com.

