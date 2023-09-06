SkinCeuticals Launches Treatment Tour, Revolutionizing Treatment and Skincare Integration

Debuting in New York during Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Aesthetic Skincare Brand1 worldwide with nearly 20 years of Integrated Skincare expertise, announces the launch of its national Treatment Tour. Kicking off during New York Fashion Week, the SkinCeuticals Treatment Tour aims to spread awareness on the importance of pairing treatments and skincare for optimal results and offers an opportunity for consumers to experience 1:1 access to top medical professionals like never before.

SkinCeuticals Treatment Tour (PRNewswire)

From Friday, September 8th to Sunday, September 10th, the SkinCeuticals Treatment Truck will be in New York City, parked at 13th Street and 9th Avenue, marking the start of a year-long national tour that will reach various top-cities across the country. Attendees will receive skin consultations, complimentary treatments administered by professionals, and learn about the best treatment and skincare pairings. Guests will also receive a $50 treatment credit for participating SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ or Flagship locations, SkinCeuticals branded items, along with a sample of best-selling, award-winning C E Ferulic, paired with H.A. Intensifier or Phyto Corrective Masque.

"Today, only 43% of consumers understand the importance of using skincare products to maximize their treatment results.2 As pioneers of Integrated Skincare, The SkinCeuticals Treatment Tour underscores our commitment of educating consumers on integrating treatments and skincare, by bringing the results directly to them," said Amy Sloan, Senior Vice President of Business Strategy and Growth at SkinCeuticals.

SkinCeuticals invites attendees to immerse themselves in their world of skincare expertise via four science-backed treatments that incorporate their skincare to deliver visible results with no downtime. Consumers can receive one of the treatments below, all under 30-minutes:

Facial Peel – Unveil your skin's radiance with a gentle chemical exfoliation treatment that enhances texture, unclogs pores, and boosts hydration. Booking required.

Hand Peel – Pamper your hands with a rejuvenating chemical exfoliation treatment that accelerates the skin's natural cell turnover. Booking required.

SkinCeuticals SkinScope Consultation – Discover your skin's visible and underlying concerns through their exclusive diagnostic tool. Available for pre-booking or walk-ins.

Skin Consultation – Elevate your skincare routine with a mini consultation led by a knowledgeable SkinCeuticals expert. Available for walk-ins.

Treat yourself and stop by the SkinCeuticals Treatment Truck at 13th Street and 9th Avenue from September 8th through September 10th:

September 8 : 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

September 9 : 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

September 10 : 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

To learn more about the national SkinCeuticals Treatment Tour, partake in a virtual Treatment Truck preview and book a SkinCeuticals complimentary Treatment, please visit https://www.skinceuticals.com/skincare-services/treatment-tour.html. Explore industry-leading interactive motion graphics via SVG technology, bringing an immersive SkinCeuticals experience right to your fingertips.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 medical skincare brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach — combining clinical skincare with treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

ABOUT L'ORÉAL USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. Through its management of over 35 iconic beauty brands, L'Oréal USA has generated more than $9 billion in sales annually. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal USA's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states.

1 Source: 2021 Kline Professional Skincare: U.S. Market Analysis and Opportunities

2 Source NewBeauty x SkinCeuticals Market

CONTACT

Laura Cummins at SkinCeuticals: (212) 984-4907 / LCummins@skinceuticals.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkinCeuticals