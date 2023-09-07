Trintech Fuels Strategic Growth with Four Executive Hires, Deepening Subject Matter Expertise

Trintech Announces Newly Appointed CMO, CTO, SVP, General Counsel and Managing Director, EMEA

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech , a leading global provider of cloud-based reconciliation and financial close solutions, today announced the appointment of Tamir Sigal as Chief Marketing Officer, Sunil Padiyar as Chief Technology Officer, Heather Randall as SVP, General Counsel and Scott Vipond as Managing Director, EMEA.

"I am thrilled to announce the newest additions to Trintech's Executive Leadership team," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. "We find ourselves at a very exciting and pivotal time at Trintech focused on scaling our business, as we just announced our recent acquisition of Fiserv's Reconciliation Business a few weeks ago, and continuing to drive our core strategy of helping organizations of all sizes simplify and transform their accounting and finance processes. Each one of these executives will have an integral part in continuing that momentum as they join a highly experienced management team with a proven track record and ability to drive ongoing success."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Sigal will be responsible for leading Trintech's global marketing functions, including marketing strategy, brand development, digital experience, product marketing and customer engagement. "Our global marketing organization will benefit greatly from the leadership of Tamir, as he has over 25 years of experience in B2B software for the enterprise and small-medium business (SMB) markets. I am confident that his contributions will enhance Trintech's market presence, customer loyalty, and overall brand success," said Heffernan. Prior to Trintech, Sigal led global marketing teams for Mobius, ArisGlobal, RSD and most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for Quadient.

Leading the company's global R&D team, Padiyar will play a critical role in ensuring that Trintech continues to stay at the forefront of product innovation and that Trintech customers realize the total business value of its solutions. "Under Sunil's leadership, we are aligning our engineering efforts and capabilities to better deliver innovative cloud-based solutions to our global customer base," continued Heffernan. Padiyar is a seasoned CTO with a robust track record in architecting cloud-based B2B SaaS solutions for rapidly growing software enterprises. Prior to Trintech, Padiyar served as CTO of Corcentric.

As SVP, General Counsel, Randall will be responsible for overseeing and managing all legal matters for Trintech, including legal guidance, strategic advice, and ensuring compliance with relevant laws and regulations. "Heather brings 20+ years of corporate legal experience representing public and private companies and overseeing their business legal affairs, including commercial contracts and transactions, information security, and compliance," said Heffernan. "Heather will play a critical role in managing Trintech's legal interests while enabling our growth." Prior to Trintech, Randall most recently served as Vice President, Legal at DIRECTV.

As Managing Director, EMEA, Vipond will be focused on leading Trintech's European business by driving greater cross-functional collaboration, identifying in-region strategic customer opportunities, and aligning efforts in EMEA to Trintech's overall corporate vision. "I have had the privilege of working with Scott for 10+ years, and I cannot think of a more qualified person for this role," said Heffernan. Prior to becoming Managing Director, EMEA, Scott served as VP, Customer Success, where he led our customer-facing teams in Europe, including Customer Success, Professional Services and Support, and helped to drive Partner Delivery Enablement across the region. He is a CIMA-qualified Accountant with over 20 years of experience in software delivery and is an expert in driving financial and commercial performance for global organizations.

About Trintech

Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based, integrated reconciliation and financial close solutions for Finance & Accounting departments. From high volume transaction matching, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, close management tasks, to governance, risk and compliance – Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including its Cadency Platform (for large enterprises) and Adra Suite (for mid-market organizations), help manage all aspects of the reconciliation and financial close processes. Trintech's excellence in both innovation and client support have been recognized with a variety of awards over the years including most recently "Easiest to Do Business With" and "Fastest Implementation" in G2's Fall Report . Over 4,200 clients worldwide – including the majority of the Fortune 100 – rely on Trintech's solutions to enable their F&A operation to become a strategic partner to the business by optimizing data, controlling risk, driving efficiencies, and providing strategic insights.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

